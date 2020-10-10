WWE Draft 2020: 4 Superstars who need to move to SmackDown on Night Two and 4 who need to move to RAW

After Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft, we have a clearer picture of how the landscape of RAW and SmackDown will look for the next year. There were several surprises, with quite a few Superstars moving across brands. There is much more to come.

While 20 picks were made on SmackDown, Night Two of the WWE Draft will most likely feature 30 picks on TV. It is fair to predict that a solid portion of them would feature Superstars moving from RAW to SmackDown, or vice-versa.

Some stars are in desperate need of a change in scenery, making a roster move on Monday a necessity for them. WWE would benefit from making these moves, as would the Superstars themselves.

Here are four Superstars who need to move to SmackDown on Night Two of the 2020 WWE Draft, and four who need to move to RAW.

#8 The Street Profits need to move from RAW to SmackDown during the 2020 WWE Draft

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods got drafted to RAW, just moments after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. As a result, The New Day are now separated following the 2020 WWE Draft. The move seems confusing, but WWE might have a method to this madness.

With SmackDown's tag team titles on RAW, The Street Profits could move over to the Blue brand as the RAW Tag Team Champions. WWE should not have all three main roster Tag Team Champions on RAW. In fact, they shouldn't even have three Tag Team Champions on the main roster itself.

After the Street Profits move to SmackDown on Night Two of the WWE Draft, the company needs to work towards unifying the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This can be achieved after The New Day and The Street Profits face each other in a series of matches, in a bid to win the tag titles of their new brands.

WWE could tell a compelling story if the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions switched shows just like that. Also, this would keep Montez Ford on the same working day as his wife, Bianca Belair, who moved to SmackDown during Night One of the WWE Draft.