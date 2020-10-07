WWE Draft 2020: 5 Superstars who should remain on RAW

The 2020 WWE Draft is set to shake things up once again. In a year that has seen many changes due to an unprecedented pandemic, the rosters of both RAW, SmackDown and NXT are set to change as well.

WWE Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have traditionally been a part of RAW since the brand split back in 2016. On the flip side, Carmella and Daniel Bryan have been members of the Blue brand during the same period.

While some WWE performers have remained on one brand or another, there are some that have changed brands quite a bit. Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and AJ Styles have had multiple stints on both brands. The same goes for Natalya.

The moves that shore up divisional depth aren't usually the moves that make noise. Last year's big reveal was that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman joined the Blue brand. In turn, Styles joined the action on RAW. Of course, the excitement also comes with potential returns and call-ups from NXT.

With that being said, there are many stars that would be better served by staying on Monday Night RAW. It may be because of opportunity or current storylines. Here are five acts - one being a faction of four stars - that should remain on RAW in the WWE Draft.

#5 Seth Rollins should remain on WWE RAW

The Monday Night Messiah

If Seth Rollins was still the babyface that defeated Brock Lesnar twice last year, then this would be a completely different story. Roman Reigns is now a heel and a babyface Rollins chasing the Big Dog would be a good program despite the two having fought each other numerous times.

But as things currently sit, he's among the top heels on the Red brand. There's also Randy Orton, The Hurt Business, and now RETRIBUTION. Should one of those leave Monday nights, it would mean that someone from SmackDown should come back in return.

Since WWE is continuing the storyline around Rollins, the Mysterios, and Murphy, someone from that angle needs to stay on RAW. Dominik and Humberto Carrillo could be an exciting new tag team, but the duo haven't had the best luck in WWE in 2020. Murphy might be separated from Rollins so that he can move to SmackDown.

Whatever happens in the next week during the Draft, Rollins should stay on RAW due to his current character. He's called the Monday Night Messiah for a reason and moving to Fridays would hurt that.