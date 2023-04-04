WWE Draft, plans for the future - 5 things Triple H could announce on RAW

Triple H is rumored to be kicking off tonight's special edition of WWE RAW with an announcement. The promotion is coming off a wildly successful weekend with WrestleMania 39 and it was announced today that they will be merging with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC.
There is so much going on that The Game's announcement could be anything at this point. The promotion is incredibly hot at the moment and tons of fans will be tuning in to tonight's RAW to see the fallout from WrestleMania.
Listed below are five things that Triple H could announce tonight on RAW:
#5. Triple H could announce the next WWE Draft
The WWE Draft is rumored to take place after WrestleMania and Triple H could make it official tonight on RAW. The draft would represent a fresh start for many superstars and is a good way to shake things up following the biggest show of the year. The RAW after WrestleMania typically brings in a lot of viewers, and the draft is a good way to keep the casual audience around for another week or two.
#4. He could discuss the sale to Endeavor
WWE and Endeavor announced a massive merger today and the two organizations are set to form a new company on their own. Endeavor will now own 51% of the controlling interest of the company, while the remaining 49% will continue to be held by WWE shareholders. Triple H could kick off tonight's RAW and explain what this deal means for the future of the company and what wrestling fans can expect moving forward.
#3. The Game could announce more matches for Backlash in Puerto Rico
WWE Backlash will air live on May 6th in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Several marquee matches could happen at the premium live event next month, but Bad Bunny stepping inside the squared circle once again seems destined to happen. At WrestleMania, Bad Bunny ripped a chain away from Dominik during his match against Rey Mysterio.
The distraction allowed Rey to regroup and defeat his son at The Show of Shows. Triple H could announce Bad Bunny will be Dominik next month instead of hosting Backlash. Rey recently formed a new Latino World Order with Legado Del Fantasma and The Game could announce that they are battling The Judgment Day at Backlash as well.
#2. He could announce that they are finally splitting up the Universal and WWE Championships
The wrestling world has been clamoring for the company to split up the titles once again for some time now, but it hasn't happened yet. Perhaps the message has finally been heard and The Game will announce that both brands will once again have a major title to fight for.
Roman Reigns has had an incredible run as champion, but having both titles has limited the options for the rest of the superstars on the roster.
#1. Triple H could announce a new design for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Instead of splitting the titles, the promotion could be ready to unveil a new design for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns could now carry just one belt around and it would be clear that he holds the most important title in the company, with the Intercontinental and United States Championships being a notch below.
Many fans may prefer the idea of one major title for each brand, but the promotion could opt to present Roman Reigns as the sole face of the company for the foreseeable future. Triple H could present The Tribal Chief with a new championship to begin tonight's edition of RAW.
