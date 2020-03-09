WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results, March 8th, Elimination Chamber Winners, video highlights

Pure Carnage

WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with a match between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. The kickoff-show saw the Viking Raiders defeat Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

Bryan knocked the rookie out for good

Gulak hit the SnapDragon Suplex for a near fall early on and it appeared that Bryan's neck is the center of focus for Drew Gulak's offense. Gulak went for and hit a reverse Superplex from the top rope and locked in the Gulag.

Bryan rolled through and countered with the Yes Lock before getting the Yes Lock in again after some hammer fists. Gulak passed out before he could tap.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. Drew Gulak

Match rating: A

Backstage, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were being interviewed and the monitor behind them did a little flicker, which is the same glitch that we have been seeing for sometime right now.

Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo - US Championship match

Andrade is unstoppable!

Andrade went for a running clothesline right off the bat and managed to get the upper hand early. Carrillo managed to turn things around and hit a tilt-a-whirl suplex followed by a kick to the head but missed the Superplex.

Humberto pulled off a hurricanrana from the top rope and got a near fall. Vega ripped off the padding on the outside and Carrillo managed to counter being put into the concrete. They traded pins in the ring before Andrade reversed Carrillo's pin with a handful-o'-tights and got the fall.

Result: Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo to retain the US Championship

Match rating: B

Backstage, AJ Styles said that if anyone was gonna get disqualified tonight, it's going to be him.

Up next was the Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

