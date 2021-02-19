5 Betrayals that can happen at Elimination Chamber 2021: Big face turn for Roman Reigns' former challenger, Superstar to win title and join top faction?

Elimination Chamber is WWE's final pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37. A lot of what happens at The Grandest Stage of Them All will be determined at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, and that could include some incredible betrayals.

Here are five possible betrayals that could take place at Elimination Chamber 2021:

#5. Roman Reigns betrays Jey Uso at Elimination Chamber 2021

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Clash of Champions 2020.

Roman Reigns is in a more privileged position than his RAW counterpart Drew McIntyre heading into Elimination Chamber 2021. While Drew McIntyre has to defend his title against five former WWE Champions inside the Elimination Chamber match, there will be another bout with six men from SmackDown. And Roman Reigns will face the winner at the end of the night.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have had an interesting relationship in the last six months leading up to the Elimination Chamber. It was in late August that Roman Reigns returned. And after he won the Universal Championship, he made sure that Jey Uso got an opportunity to become the number one contender for the title.

Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions in the main event and a marquee Hell in a Cell match. After getting brutalized for two pay-per-views straight, Uso acknowledged Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief and aligned with him.

While it's hard to see a scenario where he wins the Elimination Chamber match, facing Roman Reigns for the third pay-per-view since September would be interesting. If Roman Reigns somehow brutalized Jey Uso again, it would turn the latter face.

Perhaps a good option would be to dispose of Jey Uso at Elimination Chamber and replace him with a rising Superstar like Apollo Crews. It would also add more to Roman Reigns' overall detectability as The Tribal Chief.