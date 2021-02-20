WWE Elimination Chamber - 5 Possible surprises- Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania opponent confirmed, Unexpected title change 

WWE Elimination Chamber is almost upon us and the lineup is interesting, to say the least. WrestleMania is still a few weeks away and much could change on 'the road to WrestleMania' as some dub it.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen at WWE Elimination Chamber that should shake up the product from the very core. If you wish to suggest any similar surprises, feel free to do so in the comments below.

How would you rate the WWE Elimination Chamber card overall? Do you think it's as strong as ever, or do you find this year's lineup a little lackluster?

#5 Braun Strowman breaks open the WWE Elimination Chamber door and destroys everyone inside

Imagine him in the Elimination Match. He'll cause havoc. — 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙎 𝙆𝙊𝙎𝙆𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙎 (@4thPrometheus) February 16, 2021

Braun Strowman has made it clear that he is not happy at being left out of WWE Elimination Chamber at all. And so, once Drew McIntyre has (presumably) won the match, he could show up and let McIntyre know that a tough challenge awaits him at WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman is certainly a WrestleMania-worthy match.

There is yet another scenario that may play out at WWE Elimination Chamber. Maybe Braun Strowman enters the match, while all 6 participants are in, and decimates each and every one of them. It would be a great way to bring him back into the mix after his period of absence, to remind everyone just how dominant he is.

Remember, it was Braun Strowman who defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania last year, which is not something that can be overlooked. Very few people in the current roster can boast that distinction. If Braun Strowman does make an impression at WWE Elimination Chamber, the complexion of WrestleMania changes for good, as the upcoming event starts to look more star-studded.