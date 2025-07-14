WWE Evolution 2025 - Best and Worst - Reason why Rhea Ripley lost; surprise heel turn flops; current champion buried?

Evolution 2025 was a huge success. It may have been WWE's best premium live event of the year, which is saying something. The women truly showed out, and there wasn't a single bad match on the card.

There were a couple of minor hiccups, but they were outweighed by the positives. A lot happened on this show, so let's get right into it. Tiffany Stratton's impressive win over Trish Stratus deserves a mention before we get onto the rest of the card. That's how stacked it was.

Here is the best and worst of WWE Evolution 2025.

#3. Best: Multi-woman mayhem

The opener of Evolution saw Becky Lynch retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. It was a great match, with all three stars fighting with intensity and urgency. The Man's creative backslide pin was a clever way to end it. However, it wasn't the only good multi-woman title match on the show.

The Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship match also delivered the goods. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are hitting their stride as a team, with The Queen's hot tag being particularly memorable. Sol Ruca had a great showing, but she was pinned by Raquel Rodriguez, as The Judgment Day retained their titles.

#2. Best/Worst: A fun Battle Royal, but not for everyone

Evolution 2025 (Image via WWE.com)

It's hard to spotlight every single star in a Battle Royal, but a couple of big names were shortchanged during the match. Giulia is the current Women's United States Champion, but you wouldn't know it by her booking at Evolution. She was eliminated by Zelina Vega, which means their feud for the US Title will be continuing.

With that being said, a lot of women got their moment in this match. NXT's Lash Legend and Kelani Jordan stood out, while Nikki Bella did well, too. Stephanie Vaquer ended up winning and will challenge for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris. She was the right winner and gets to continue her upward trajectory.

#1. Worst: An abrupt betrayal

The NXT Women's Championship match at Evolution saw Jordynne Grace fail to defeat Jacy Jayne. This came after Blake Monroe betrayed the challenger, hitting her from behind with the title. Michael Cole had a confused reaction, not selling the turn at all. This may have caused the moment to fall flat.

Furthermore, it may have been too soon to turn Monroe heel anyway. She wrestled her first televised WWE match one day earlier, so it could have been built up instead of happening at Evolution. Jordynne Grace should have won the NXT Women's Title and ultimately feuded with Blake Monroe.

#1. Best: Naomi steals WWE Evolution

While a lot of women had an incredible night, Evolution belonged to Naomi. First, she had an all-out war with Jade Cargill. Their No Holds Barred Match saw several unique spots, with TV monitors and cameras being involved. The second rope Jaded through the table looked phenomenal, but Naomi didn't lose her spirit after losing.

She emerged during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. It was a brilliant match, by the way, with both stars fighting like there's no tomorrow. That intense action was what allowed Naomi to capitalize and cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

Seconds later, she won the Women's World Championship. It was a swerve nobody saw coming, but it makes all the sense in the world. Rhea Ripley can continue chasing the dragon. She hasn't regained her title and has yet to defeat IYO SKY.

Overall, an incredible moment that was richly deserved. Naomi has been one of WWE's best performers in 2025, even before her heel turn in March.

