WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 Superstars who cannot afford to lose at the PPV

A few WWE Superstars are in a must-win scenario at Extreme Rules.

A defeat for either of these Superstars could do a lot of damage to their character.

Multiple Superstars have a lot riding on their match at Extreme Rules.

With The Horror Show at Extreme Rules just over a week away, we know what most of the card looks like. There are several matches set for the event, including multiple different cinematic bouts. It could be quite an interesting show, but not necessarily the best one of the year.

WWE has marketed this pay-per-view differently, with the "horror show" theme being implemented to Extreme Rules. It remains to be seen just how terrifying it really is. But there is more concern heading into the show than just the horror of it.

A lot of the WWE Superstars on the card have their momentum in the balance, with Extreme Rules representing a crucial point in their current storyline trajectories. These stars have to win their respective matches at the show, with failure to do so likely damaging their character.

Here is the updated poster for #ExtremeRules. @WWEApollo makes his first ever appearance on a WWE PPV poster. pic.twitter.com/KuaYcsei4I — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) July 7, 2020

If any of them lose, the consequences for their characters on RAW or SmackDown could be as scary as the possible horror show we could see next Sunday. Here are five Superstars who cannot afford to lose at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

#5 Seth Rollins

A few matches at Extreme Rules seem pretty predictable, including Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler. There is hardly any chance that the WWE Championship changes hands, which is why the Scottish Terminator is not on this list.

Another match which may have a clear winner beforehand is the 'Eye For An Eye' match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. With the latter's WWE contract having expired, the 'Monday Night Messiah' seems like the obvious winner. But Mysterio may be sticking around for a little while longer, at least until he can work with his son, Dominick, in the ring.

WWE could give the masked veteran a feel-good victory in a cinematic setting to somewhat protect Rollins, but the former Universal Champion needs a win. His character doesn't seem all that interesting and he has been placed in limbo over the course of this feud. A victory would likely do wonders for Rollins and his momentum as a heel on RAW.

It wouldn't help anybody if Rey Mysterio came away victorious at Extreme Rules, least of whom would be Seth Rollins. He needs to win to establish himself as a strong character again.

