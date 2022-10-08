WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Ranking the buildup to every match

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is upon us, and it promises to be a cracker. Despite no world title bout, the match card is extremely diverse and high-profile, making the show look like an A-tier event.

At the time of writing, six matches have been confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules 2022. From Bianca Belair defending her title in a ladder match to Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Matt Riddle stepping into the Fight Pit, there is plenty to get excited about. While all the matches had some solid work put into them, some have been better built than others.

Here, we rank all the matches on the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card in terms of buildup.

#6. On our ranking of the matches on the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules match for the SmackDown Women's Championship)

This feud has had a decent build, but not as much as the others

Liv Morgan got in Ronda Rousey's crosshairs when she beat her to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and arguably causing the biggest upset in recent times.

Many predicted Morgan to lose the title back to Rousey quickly, but that hasn't been the case. At SummerSlam, the champion controversially retained her title thanks to the referee missing her tapout. Throughout the feud, she has been portrayed as someone who is not on the former UFC star's league, but that's the only thing of note about it.

Hopefully, the two women exceed expectations and put on a show at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

We can't wait to strap ourselves in for a ride

We are beyond excited to see Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross beat the tar out of each other at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The Strap Match stipulation means neither man will walk out of the show in good health. Given their penchant for violence, this could be the match of the night.

McIntyre and Kross butted heads when the former was caught up in a feud with Roman Reigns. Kross has always been a threat and could cost him at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, he waited until The Scottish Warrior lost to properly target him. Most recently on SmackDown, the former WWE Champion found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown yet again.

While the rivalry has been personal and the promos intense, McIntyre versus Kross is a contest that doesn't have as much buildup as some others. This is not a complaint, but if we are talking about WWE's work building the six matches up, this one can't go anything higher than fifth.

#4. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes (Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

None of these men will walk out the same

Imperium and The Brawling Brutes have brought some much-needed violence to the WWE product. Every time the two teams meet in the ring, we witness nothing short of a war. Led by two of the most physically dominant superstars in Gunther and Sheamus, they are set to battle in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

What started off as an exhibition match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle quickly evolved into faction warfare. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci's clash with The Brawling Brutes added some spice to the feud. Imperium costing their rivals the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships further increased the resentment between the two teams.

In terms of buildup, it this battle takes a very respectable fourth place. We can't wait for an all-out battle of attrition at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 that sees some beet-red chests and brutal weapon spots.

#3. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Ladder Match for the RAW Women's Championship)

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Bayley became the first woman to pin Bianca Belair in nearly a year. This led to her demanding a RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, and WWE made it a ladder match.

Every week on RAW, these two women have made each other's lives miserable. The great buildup to this match means it secures the bronze medal on this list, with only two matches on the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 card having a better one in our opinion.

#2. Edge vs. Finn Balor ('I Quit' match)

This will be the first time Edge and Finn Balor meet in the ring

The history involved in Edge and Finn Balor's rivalry is enough to give this match a podium place on this list. Edge created The Judgment Day and was booted out of it by Balor, who proceeded to assume the status of leader and make the former's life a living hell.

For weeks, The Extraordinary Man and his Judgment Day cronies have had The Rated-R Superstar's number. Whether it is repeatedly scoring wins against him or tormenting his friends, they have been there to do the dirty work.

The buildup to this match has been immense and makes it deserving of a high ranking. It's indeed a worthy winner, but not quite the conclusion.

#1. Matt Riddle vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (Fight Pit match w/Daniel Cormier as special guests referee)

That has to be this one.

Matt Riddle and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' rivalry has been the best thing on RAW recently. The two men have been at each other's throats for months and will get the chance to settle things once and for all inside a Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier serving as referee.

Riddle and Rollins were booked for a match at SummerSlam, but it was canceled following the former's injury. But that didn't stop them from brawling at the show and showing that they were far from done with each other. The Visionary took a victory over his rival at WWE Clash at the Castle, but subsequent brawls led to The Original Bro's challenge for a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 being accepted.

From an expletive-riddled interview to getting into countless brawls, WWE has booked this matchup to perfection. We believe it has to be the main event of WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

