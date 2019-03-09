×
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Interesting things that could happen at the PPV

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.29K   //    09 Mar 2019, 09:52 IST

Which things could happen at Fastlane?
Which things could happen at Fastlane?

This week’s Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live were jam-packed with action and it could be said that Fastlane will also prove to be an excellent pay-per-view.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

A few days to go and we will see the in-ring return of Roman Reigns, a match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and many more.

These two matches are enough to make the WWE Universe talking about this PPV but there’s still a lot left to talk about.

Fans from all around the world are predicting the possible outcome of this pay-per-view and in this article, I will also talk about the same.

However, I’m not only going to predict the results of Fastlane’s match card as it has already been done by other writers. Instead, I will talk about some (5 to be exact) interesting things that may happen at this event.

#1 Sami Zayn cost the match to his best-friend Kevin Owens

FIGHT OWENS FIGHT
FIGHT OWENS FIGHT

Vince McMahon intentionally canceled Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan’s Fastlane match for the WWE Championship. And now, Kevin Owens will be facing The Eco-friendly Champion at the final stop on the Road To Wrestlemania.

However, there have been some talks that Kingson will somehow find his way to the WWE Championship match. If it’s going to take place then The Prizefighter will have to lose his match against Bryan. But, this loss will hurt his momentum as a face Superstar.

To avoid that, WWE could bring Sami Zayn, who is Owens’ best-friend, and let him interfere in the WWE Championship match.

The last time we saw Zayn in WWE, he was working as a baddie. However, his heel run didn’t work as great as it did for Owens.

So I think that Underdog From The Underground could return to Smackdown and help Bryan in retaining his championship.

Not only it would help WWE to book Kingston vs Bryan at ‘Mania but it will also help to start a feud between Zayn and Owens.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
I'm not alone.
