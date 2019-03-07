WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the confirmed matches for Fastlane

Fastlane certainly has some intriguing matches and storylines.

Fastlane is the last PPV before WrestleMania 35. Some might see it as a 'blow off' PPV just to get the WWE to April, but a lot of storylines for the Show of Shows will likely kick off at Fastlane or continue narratives that have already been started.

As of Wednesday, the following matches have been announced for the Fastlane PPV this Sunday, March 10:

Fastlane Kickoff Show: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Women's Tag Team Title Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs. Shane McMahon and the Miz

Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (If Lynch wins, she is added to the Raw Women's Title match at WrestleMania)

The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobb Lashley

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Which matches are slated to be exciting or pivotal to storyline development so close to the big show? Here are the Fastlane matches ranked in order of excitement and potential for being good matches.

Women's Tag Team Title Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

Bayley and Sasha Banks battle a familiar foe in Nia Jax.

The first challengers for the first women's champions and two of the four NXT Horsewomen are Tamina and Nia Jax.

The Raw announcers hyped up Nia Jax and Tamina as 'serious threats' or 'the favorites' to win the inaugural Women's Tag Team Titles, but it was mainly due to Jax being treated as a monster heel threat.

She has mostly been booked like Braun Strowman in that she's dangerous up and until she actually has a match of consequence.

Ronda Rousey beat her twice and Sasha Banks beat her in order to challenge Rousey at the Royal Rumble.

It's like when the Big Show, Braun Strowman and Jax have always been considered favorites to win Royal Rumbles simply due to their sizes.

In terms of Tamina, she is among the sloppiest in-ring workers in the women's division, hence the low ranking of this match. Nia Jax gets heat on the mic more so because she is annoying when she talks, rather than actually getting heat. Luckily this match is at Fastlane and not WrestleMania.

Bayley and Banks will likely carry the action like they usually do and hopefully get a better challenge in a month.

