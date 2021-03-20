WWE Fastlane 2021: 4 Heel turns and 1 face turn that could happen

We are less than 48 hours away from WWE Fastlane, the final pay-per-view on the Road to WrestleMania 37. The results of the show will surely affect the match card of WrestleMania 37, which is set to take place on April 10 and April 11, 2021 - just three weeks after WWE Fastlane.

As of the writing of this article, a total of eight matches have been announced for WWE Fastlane, including four championship matches and one intergender match between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. The Road to WrestleMania could spice up a lot more this Sunday with some massive heel and face turns.

Let's take a look at four heel turns and one face turn that could happen at WWE Fastlane 2021. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same as well as your predictions for the pay-per-view.

#4 Sasha Banks turns heel and destroys Bianca Belair at WWE Fastlane 2021

#WWEFastlane It's Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler Vs Smackdown Women's Champion Sasha banks and Bianca Belair and it's for the wwe women's tag championship this sunday at Fastlane pic.twitter.com/1V3OdyduWj — rlop1234_Gaming (@ReneLop82721969) March 16, 2021

WWE Fastlane 2021 will feature the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending their titles against SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and the winner of the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match Bianca Belair.

The match-up is indeed pretty strange as Banks and Belair are set to take on each other at WrestleMania 37, possibly in the main event of Night One of the show. Both superstars are currently the two biggest babyfaces in the women's division of SmackDown, but that could change this Sunday with Banks turning heel and taking out Belair.

While not completely impossible, it is unlikely that Banks and Belair will win the WWE Women's tag team titles at WWE Fastlane 2021. The finish of the match could see some miscommunication between the two, leading to them losing the match. Ultimately, Sasha Banks could lose her patience and attack Bianca Belair - claiming that she isn't on the level of The Boss. This could add some interesting dynamics to their match at WrestleMania 37.

