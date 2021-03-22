5 Biggest questions after The Fiend's return at WWE Fastlane 2021

At WWE Fastlane 2021, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton took part in an intergender match with vicious consequences. Bliss manipulated The Viper through her surreal magic tricks, and it all led to The Fiend's big return.

As predicted, The Fiend returned to WWE with a new look. However, the execution of the match and the return of Bray Wyatt's alter-ego made it a special moment indeed. Now that The Fiend is officially back on the Road to WrestleMania 37, fans will look forward to the next few episodes of Monday Night RAW.

Out of the ashes ... THE FIEND HAS EMERGED?! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eu0jfo031V — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

What do you think will happen in Wyatt's and Orton's saga from this point onward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest questions after The Fiend's return at Fastlane.

#5 How will Randy Orton retaliate before WWE WrestleMania 37?

Alexa Bliss pinned Randy Orton's after the latter got hit by a Sister Abigail at the hands of The Fiend Bray Waytt.

In this supernatural saga, the odds have become increasingly stacked against Orton over the past few weeks. While he faces a nemesis that seems to have magical powers, The Viper doesn't possess any supernatural abilities himself. As a result, Bliss has been in control.

Advertisement

Thanks to The Fiend's comeback, the odds are stacked against Orton even more now. What will The Viper do to gain some kind of advantage ahead of WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year?

Perhaps Randy Orton's plans may be revealed during the upcoming episode of RAW. Orton will certainly address The Fiend's return, but what can he do to retaliate against his longtime rival?

This WWE feud will most likely end with The Fiend's successful revenge, but Orton might deliver one final blow to Wyatt's alter-ego before WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT