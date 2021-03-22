WWE Fastlane 2021: 5 Mistakes that were made 

WWE Fastlane saw the return of The Fiend after a three-month absence following his Firefly Inferno match against Randy Orton at TLC.

Plus, the show ended with Roman Reigns retaining his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan. As a result, it seems like that Edge vs. Reigns is now official for WrestleMania.

While several storylines were advanced during last night's show, WWE also made several mistakes on Sunday night. Sometimes, the company has a habit of overbooking their shows, and Fastlane was no exception.

The following list looks at just five mistakes that WWE made at Fastlane, the final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania.

#5. What purpose did Reginald actually have at Fastlane?

Reginald returned to WWE programming last night at WWE Fastlane, he had a spa day on Friday and missed the action on SmackDown.

Carmella's former sommelier accompanied Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to the ring and provided a distraction late in their match. His involvement stopped the referee from counting the pin after Bianca Belair's 450 Splash.

Still, Reginald didn't need to be at ringside because the finish of the match could have happened without his earlier distraction. In all honesty, his presence just made it seem like the Women's Tag Team Champions couldn't handle their business on their own.

Jax and Baszler are former Women's Champions who have defeated some of the best wrestlers in the company. It's hard to believe that they need someone like Reginald to help them win matches. Last night's match would have been perfectly fine without Reginald's distraction. In the end, Jax pushed Belair onto Banks, which caused the challengers to turn on each other.

If the plan is for Reginald to come between Baszler and Jax in the future, this development seem like a slow burn. At the moment, Reginald simply comes across as the man in the background who ensures that Jax and Baszler continue to retain their titles.

