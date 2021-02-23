WWE Fastlane 2021: Full match-card predictions

The final pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37 will be WWE Fastlane 2021, which has been announced to take place on March 21. Being the last major event before WrestleMania 37, WWE Fastlane will play a massive role in how the match card of The Show of Shows shapes up to be.

With Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber done and dusted, WWE needs to keep the momentum going to hook the WWE Universe up into all the storylines. Keeping that in mind, we might see some interesting matches go down next month at WWE Fastlane 2021.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Fastlane 2021, which is set to take place less than four weeks from now. Comment down and let us know which of these matches would you like to see at the pay-per-view and feel free to add your own predictions as well.

Note: The matches are not necessarily in the order in which they could take place at WWE Fastlane 2021.

#8 Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Edge and Christian - Tag Team match at WWE Fastlane

When it’s done.

You’ll write “My Tribal Chief”. https://t.co/KID5dDB2y9 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 22, 2021

After weeks and weeks of teasing, the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match Edge finally chose his opponent for WrestleMania 37 at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 this past Sunday. Edge delivered a Spear to Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the latter's match against Daniel Bryan at the pay-per-view and pointed towards the WrestleMania sign.

WWE has since made this match official for WrestleMania 37 and we are in for a thrilling feud between The Tribal Chief and The Rated-R Superstar.

Advertisement

Now, Roman Reigns has had a lot of help from Jey Uso during his title reign, and he could keep using the number's advantage against Edge. However, we might see Edge's former tag team partner Christian return to even the odds. Christian returned to WWE in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match and looked to be in great shape.

At WWE Fastlane 2021, we might see a little preview for WrestleMania 37 in the form of a massive tag team match with Edge and Christian teaming up for the first time in nearly a decade to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Prediction: Edge and Christian win after Christian pins Jey Uso