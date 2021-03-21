WWE Fastlane 2021: Ranking the build-up to every match

WWE's upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view is set to take place this weekend, with multiple championships on the line as WrestleMania 37 also draws closer. So far, seven matches have been announced for the event, which is due to take place in WWE's Thunderdome at Tropicana Field this Sunday.

Overall, four championships are being put on the line at Fastlane, with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Universal, Intercontinental, and United States titles all being competed for. This could spell out a handful of last-minute title changes just before WrestleMania 37, with the two-day event now just a mere three weeks away.

Interestingly, there is also an intergender match between Alexa Bliss and longtime rival Randy Orton planned for Fastlane, as well as a No Holds Barred match, where Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will go head-to-head.

Here is the build-up to every match at this weekend's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, ranked.

#7 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Fastlane

The match-up between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins was one of the latest to be announced for this weekend's pay-per-view. The bout between the two is sure to be great, given the level of talent that the two possess, but there hasn't been much time to build hype towards it.

Over the past few weeks since his return to SmackDown, Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro. On the most recent edition of the Friday night show, Seth Rollins trashed his rival Cesaro whilst in the ring. Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura appeared to have enough of Rollins and made an appearance to attack him, setting up their match this weekend.

I KNOW I AM A JOKE!!R pic.twitter.com/Ui3rTcuy1C — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 20, 2021

Although the two men will certainly put on a good showing, this bout feels as though it is more of a stepping stone towards Seth Rollins facing Cesaro at WrestleMania 37 next month.

