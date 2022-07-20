5 Potential opponents for Goldberg after his WWE return

Goldberg is one of the top superstars in WWE history. The four-time world champion has the ability to "make" or "break" his opponents. His feuds with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are simultaneous examples of each aspect.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s best position is opposite heels. The traditional good-guy versus bad-guy has benefited the company many times. If he does return, the former Universal Champion would need a worthy opponent to face. He's made a name for himself by bulldozing the bad guys, almost like a superhero. The Falls Count Anywhere Match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel is the perfect example.

On this list, we will take a look at five potential opponents for Goldberg when he returns to WWE.

#5. WWE Money in the Bank winner - Theory

Theory just flexing his muscles

Mr Money in the Bank, Theory, has a habit of provoking other superstars and even the crowd. The 24-year-old portrays himself well as a villain through his mic skills. It is only a matter of time before his venomous words are spilt onto Goldberg, should the legend come back.

Fans would seemingly believe Theory to be fodder for the veteran if WWE makes their match official. The war-mongering veteran knows how to end a match swiftly against a new opponent, having done so against Kevin Owens in the past.

Theory, on the other hand, would have the potential to cause a major upset. His athletic abilities are adept at dodging moves, which could help him steer clear of Spears. Considering how much WWE is pushing him, Theory retiring Goldberg would be a major statement for sure.

#4. The Giant - Omos

Omos has been impressive since his WWE debut in 2020. His alliance with AJ Styles bore good results as both dominated their opponents. The Nigerian Giant has tremendous potential as a top tier attraction.

His role in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match wasn’t substantial, having been thrown around on the tables by other competitors. Omos might want to rectify that. One way to do so is by stomping Goldberg if WWE pits the legend against him.

The battle of the Powerhouses would lead to an epic visual. No matter who stands tall, it would be a spectacle. Their bout could feature numerous impactful moves. Omos’ Jackknife Choke Bomb matches up well to Goldberg’s Jackhammer, a move that may not even be possible to execute on the seven-foot giant.

#3. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (and Dominik Mysterio)

The Judgement Day have their eyes set on Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day had quite the impact on its glory days. Edge was determined to crush crowd favorites. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest played good supporting roles in the carnage. However, Finn Balor usurped The Rated-R Superstar's leadership position and expelled him from the group.

Edge is nowhere to be seen after the incident. While Rhea Ripley is injured and out of action, the remaining members of Judgment Day have been trying to incite Dominik Mysterio to turn on his father. This scenario is quite likely according to the latest rumors.

With Dominik eventually in their midst, the faction could reach the next level by ending the career of a WWE legend. While this could lead to Edge’s eventual retirement, Goldberg might also be the target of The Judgment Day. Priest and Balor would be elevated if either of them dealt the final blow to the former Universal Champion in his career.

Perhaps Goldberg and Edge could join forces against the heelish duo. WWE Hall of Famers can watch each other's back while the raucous crowd cheers them up.

#2. Riddle

Riddle and Goldberg haven’t been the best of friends ever since The Orginal Bro’s comments on the veteran. They also had a brief backstage incident at SummerSlam 2019 that has left some sour memories between the two individuals. Although they seem to have buried the hatchet, it could be interesting to see if WWE capitalizes on the heat they generated previously.

Hopefully, Goldberg will agree to face Riddle, if he were to return. It will be a unique battle filled with explosive moves and powerful strikes. The Original Bro has the ability to surprise everyone by defeating the legend with a combination of his agile strikes and the RKO he adopted from Randy Orton.

However, a defeat to Da Man would be detrimental to Riddle, who has been elevated to the top of the card in recent months. Losing to Da Man might get him demoted to the mid-card, which is not suitable for a former MMA fighter. Instead, the company could get Goldberg to elevate young talents to prosper until his eventual retirement.

#1. Goldberg vs Gunther

The Ring General is in a path of dominance

While Brock Lesnar was 'The Next Big Thing' in 2002, the same can be said for Intercontinental Champion Gunther in the present. He is on a promising run as a wrecking machine, having defeated all of his opponents quite convincingly. The Ring General is slowly making his way to the top of the main roster.

Once he loses the IC Title, Gunther may insist on a fight with Goldberg if he wants to make a quick and significant breakthrough. Defeating him fairly would signal his arrival as a force to be reckoned with. The Austrian's diverse submission maneuvers have the potential to cause the unthinkable, forcing Da Man to tap out.

That is the only acceptable outcome if the two heavyweights meet each other in the ring. Gunther could be one of WWE’s biggest stars, with a potential victory over the legend likely to put him on the path to greatness.

