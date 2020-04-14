WWE Hall of Famer seemingly supports Ronda Rousey for her latest comments

Another WWE Hall of Famer has shown his support towards Ronda Rousey.

Rousey recently blasted the WWE Universe with her latest comments.

It has been over a year since we've seen Ronda Rousey compete in a WWE ring. Her last match in the squared circle was her controversial loss to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35, when 'The Baddest Woman on The Planet' lost her RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Charlotte Flair.

Over the weekend, Rousey pretty much confirmed that she won't be returning to the ring anytime soon via her latest comments, as the former RAW Women's Champion claimed that she had "fake fights for fun" during her time in WWE and also blasted the WWE Universe for not appreciating her.

Since then, Rousey's comments have caught the attention of the WWE Universe and several notable Superstars from the present-day WWE roster. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan also took to social media in order to give his take on Rousey's comments and by the looks of it, the former completely appreciates Rousey's statements.

Hulk Hogan gives his take on Ronda Rousey's recent comments

In a recent appearance on Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast, Ronda Rousey claimed that during her stint with WWE, she competed in "fake fights for fun" and went on to put the WWE Universe on notice, who were apparently unappreciative of the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion during her run in the company.

Rousey's comments received quite the backlash from the WWE Universe. Former RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, also had a subtle response to Rousey's comments. On the other hand, a Hall of Famer in the form of Mark Henry claimed that Rousey was "100% right" with her comments. Now, another veteran in Hulk Hogan has also seemingly come out in support of Rousey's recent comments.

With Rousey recently using a popular Hulk Hogan tweet to blast the WWE fans once again and also posting something similar on her Instagram, 'The Hulkster' replied to the recently posted clip by Rousey.

This is what Hogan had to say:

What's next for Ronda Rousey?

What's next for Ronda Rousey?

As mentioned above, it has been quite some time since we saw Ronda Rousey compete in a WWE ring and judging by Rousey's recent comments, it looks like the former RAW Women's Champion will not be returning anytime soon unless all of this eventually turns out to be a part of something bigger that the WWE is plotting.

However, one thing which certainly has been cleared up by Rousey is the fact that she will be returning for part-time runs only and will not be competing as a full-timer in WWE from here onwards.