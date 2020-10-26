WWE Hell in a Cell: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed

WWE's Hell in a Cell is all wrapped up. Despite having just six matches on the main card, there were some major changes to the company's landscape.

Three of the matches took place inside the iconic Hell in a Cell. The first one was a Clash of Champions rematch between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the Universal Championship in an 'I Quit' match. Jey Uso once again was unsuccessful in dethroning his cousin.

This match was followed by a returning Elias facing the man who he thinks is responsible for driving him over with a car, Jeff Hardy. In an interesting turn of events, Hardy was the one who hit Elias with a guitar to hand himself a loss via disqualification.

The other two Hell in a Cell matches saw two major title changes. Randy Orton finally managed to topple Drew McIntyre to earn his 14th World title in WWE. Sasha Banks had a great night as well when she finally got her hands on her former best friend Bayley. Bayley's 380-day reign finally ended when The Boss made her tap out to a nasty looking Bank Statement.

There were a few more events that transpired during WWE Hell in a Cell. While some Superstars managed to impress viewers during the show, few others were a letdown. Here is a look at a few of them:

#3 WWE Superstar who impressed: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has elevated his game to another level since his return. A vicious persona, Paul Heyman's support, and some merciless offense have ensured that he is at the top of the SmackDown roster. Seeing him annihilate a helpless Jey Uso during Clash of Champions might have made fans think things could not get any grimmer, but they did.

"Quit, or I'm gonna take this to the next level."



WHAT could that mean from @WWERomanReigns? #HIAC pic.twitter.com/VwyAWTDSnS — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 25, 2020

There were so many more intriguing layers added to the emotionally-charged feud between the cousins. Jey Uso managed to get some impressive offense in, but Roman Reigns was soon able to incapacitate his opponent.

Jey Uso refused to quit which irked WWE's Universal Champion. Scaring off the WWE officials who tried to conclude the match, Roman Reigns was adamant about breaking Jey Uso's spirit.

The main difference between their match at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell was the way he reacted to Jimmy Uso who ran down to shield his twin brother. During Clash of Champions, Reigns backed away when an injured Jimmy Uso intervened. At Hell in a Cell, however, Roman Reigns seemed to break down in tears before choking out Jimmy Uso in a Guillotine hold. Watching his injured twin getting choked, Jey Uso had no choice but to concede the match.

Roman Reigns' character work is impeccable. The Universal Champion continues his reign of terror and provides a glimpse of the length he is willing to go to maintain dominance on WWE's Blue brand.