The 12th annual WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is set to take place this weekend, live in the ThunderDome. This show is always highly-anticipated by WWE fans, and some iconic matches have taken place at the event over the years.

There are five matches set to take place this weekend, with three titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase on the line. WWE announced some of these matches weeks while some have only been revealed recently.

Compared to last month's event, Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell has a relatively small card with only five matches so far. There is a possibility that WWE could add some last-minute matches, but here's the build-up to each match that have been announced for Hell in a Cell 2020 ranked.

#5 Jeff Hardy vs Elias

Jeff Hardy has recently moved to RAW and reunited with Elias, who was once part of the Hardy and Sheamus storyline on SmackDown over the summer. After the police found him dazed, Hardy became the prime suspect in the mystery of "Who ran over Elias?" Later, The Charismatic Enigma proved his innocence as Sheamus the entire time.

During Elias' surprise return a few weeks ago on RAW, he hit Jeff Hardy with a guitar. Hardy then returned the favor a week later when he crashed Elias' concert in the disguise as a guitarist.

This led to the upcoming match set for Hell in a Cell. The rivalry between the two has been a great way to develop Elias in his new role on a new brand. It has also been a fantastic call back to Hardy and Sheamus' recent program that many fans enjoyed.

Although the match was only announced earlier in the week, the short but dramatic history between the two has proven beneficial to the build of the match.