WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 - 5 biggest news stories: Cody Rhodes injured - did he compete? Former WWE Champion eyes return to main event scene

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 took place last night and saw two title matches on its stage. A major rivalry also reached its conclusion inside the unforgiving structure.

Leading into the event, news broke that Cody Rhodes had sustained a torn pectoral tendon. Fans were left unsure as to whether The American Nightmare would even compete in the finale of his trilogy against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

Did Cody ultimately compete? Read on as we look at the five biggest news stories coming out of the premium live event.

#5. Bianca Belair retains RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair showcasing her athleticism against Becky Lynch and Asuka

A Triple Threat Match isn't easy for any champion, knowing that they do not have to get pinned to lose the gold. Bianca Belair did everything to make sure she walked away with the title.

The EST went as far as stealing the victory from Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks looked set to become the new champion after delivering a Manhandle Slam to Asuka; however, the champion re-entered the fray and retained the championship.

#4. Happy Corbin stretchered out of Hell in a Cell after defeat to Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin almost ended Madcap Moss' career on SmackDown a few weeks ago. The former Lone Wolf dropped the André the Giant Memorial Trophy on top of a steel chair wrapped around the joke-teller's neck.

Moss got revenge at the Premium Live Event by putting together the same scenario, but this time dropping steel steps onto the chair for added impact. Corbin was stretchered out of the arena after the match.

#3. AJ Styles busted open badly during a six-person tag team match

During the six-person tag team match between The Judgment Day and Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan, The Phenomenal One sustained a blow to the head.

The incident was not shown on television, but fan footage captured a wounded Styles at ringside, who seemed surprised to find that he was bleeding. No further updates have been provided as to what caused the former WWE Champion to be busted open.

#2. Bobby Lashley indicates he wants the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley faced Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match

After defeating Omos and MVP at Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley celebrated the impressive win in the ring and with fans at ringside.

The All Mighty even picked up a replica WWE Championship brought to the venue by a fan. He appeared to indicate that he will once again set his sights on the championship in the near future.

#1. Cody Rhodes competes and wins despite major injury

Cody Rhodes showed enormous heart in his match against Seth Rollins

Prior to Hell in a Cell going on air, it was reported that Cody Rhodes had suffered a pectoral tendon injury, putting his match with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in doubt. Despite the injury, The American Nightmare competed and delivered a gutsy performance.

Though in a difficult position, Cody gave it his all, with the help of Rollins, to put on a great showing in the main event inside Hell in a Cell.

What was your take on WWE Hell in a Cell 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!

