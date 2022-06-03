WWE Hell in a Cell Rumor Roundup: Major match might not happen, WrestleMania main-eventer to lose, WWE's plans for the card

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is set to take place this weekend live from the All-State Arena in Chicago. As the name suggests, the show will feature one of the most brutal stipulation matches in WWE history - Hell in a Cell.

A total of six matches have been announced for the show, including two for the championships. With a couple of days to go, fans could see some last-minute changes to the card.

Here are the top Hell in a Cell rumors you need to know to get you up to speed with all that's going on. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comment section below.

#3 The full match card has been decided internally for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

The match card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is honestly not the best one, as several major stars who were previously announced for the show will no longer be appearing. Interestingly, all six matches announced for the show are from Monday Night RAW and none so far from Friday Night SmackDown.

This led to confusion among fans about whether WWE is still undecided on the card. However, Ringside News has reported that the company has the entire card for the show decided internally. But as is the case - things can always change.

"WWE is not scrambling to put the Hell in a Cell card together. They have the lineup in place internally. I was told that the ideas could 'always change,' but that's typical in WWE. At this point the HIAC card 'is decided.'"

It will be interesting to see which other matches are added to the show. Additionally, there's only one Hell in a Cell match announced. Could another bout get this stipulation?

#2 Major match might not happen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

As stated earlier, WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 currently features no matches from SmackDown. This becomes more concerning because The Bloodline holds all the world and the tag team titles.

The Usos have been in a feud with the newly-formed tag team of Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Riddle and Nakamura were not scheduled to face each other at Hell in a Cell as of early this week.

“WWE, obviously, SmackDown on Friday is the go-home for this unbelievable pay-per-view show. As of mid-week, early week, or whatever… Early week. The Uso’s match with Nakamura and Riddle was not scheduled for Sunday’s pay-per-view. Now, it could be on Sunday’s pay-per-view,” said Dave Meltzer.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the show. It would be interesting to see what's next for him, especially with the earlier rumors of him possibly defending his titles against Riddle at Money in the Bank next month.

#1 Betting Odds for the winners of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 has six matches, including two title matches. The latest Betting Odds for the show suggest that RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and the United States Champion Theory are the favorites to retain their respective titles.

Additionally, Seth Rollins might be facing yet another defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes, who is the favorite to win their Hell in a Cell match. WrestleMania 38 Night One main-eventer Kevin Owens might be losing to Ezekiel in their one-on-one match.

As for the mixed tag team match, The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) are the favorites to defeat the babyface trio of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as a (+) or the biggest number.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-200) vs. Becky Lynch (+220) vs. Asuka (+300)

Cody Rhodes (-225) vs. Seth Rollins (+150)

Bobby Lashley (-180) vs. MVP and Omos (+140)

The Judgment Day (-350) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan (+225)

Ezekiel (-150) vs. Kevin Owens (+110)

United States Champion Theory (-450) vs. Mustafa Ali (+275)

WWE will use the upcoming event as a launch pad to set up feuds for Money in the Bank or even SummerSlam. It would be interesting to see if the company adds one more Hell in a Cell match to the card.

