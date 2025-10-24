WWE icon to return after 225 days at Survivor Series & help John Cena win major title? Why it is possible

Dominik Mysterio is on an incredibly impressive run as the Intercontinental Champion, but rumors suggest that John Cena might take the title from him at Survivor Series. If Cena wins the Intercontinental Championship, he will finally become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.However, considering how strongly Dirty Dom has been booked this year, it seems unlikely that the creative team will have him lose clean to Cena. Instead, they could set up his next rivalry by having a WWE Hall of Famer interfere and cost him his title.Dom has perfected Eddie Guerrero's 'lie, cheat and steal' approach, and will likely find an innovative way to gain the upper hand if he defends his title against Cena. However, Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, could return to WWE after 225 days at Survivor Series and prevent his son from cheating to win against The Last Real Champion.Rey Mysterio has been away from programming since the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, where he sustained a legitimate injury. Since Survivor Series is being held in San Diego, and Mysterio is front and center on the poster, it makes complete sense to have him return in his hometown and receive a warm welcome from the fans.This would also rekindle the rivalry between father and son, and could also involve the AAA Mega Championship, which Dominik Mysterio currently holds.Dominik Mysterio open to facing WWE legend one last time before retirementIn a recent interview with Tony Free, Dominik Mysterio claimed he would be more than happy to face John Cena one last time before the legend retires from wrestling.&quot;I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He's got four dates left, you said. I mean, if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'll be more than happy to. You know, that's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ,&quot; Mysterio said.Dirty Dom is currently involved in a feud with Penta and Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW. It remains to be seen whether John Cena will indeed challenge the luchador for the title at Survivor Series.