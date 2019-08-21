WWE King of the Ring Recap: Complete roundup from RAW and SmackDown Live (Week 1)

WWE King of the Ring

WWE re-introduced one of their most famed and prestigious tournaments last week when they announced the return of the WWE King of the Ring tournament.

With eight WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live competing in the tournament, it is safe to say whichever Superstar emerges as the ultimate winner, is going to get a whole new lease of life on their character in WWE.

Given the all-new direction of recent WWE programming, we could be looking at a lot more up-and-coming Superstars filling up roles at the top of the card. Buddy Murphy proved just that by defeating Daniel Bryan this week on SmackDown Live.

On this week's recap of the King of the Ring, we are going to take a look at the four matches that happened, and what matches are coming up next week!

The Expected: Andrade vs Apollo Crews

Andrade vs Apollo Crews

As unfortunate as this is, we have to face the facts. Whatever else Apollo Crews is, he is not the biggest name on any WWE roster. Despite being an extremely athletic and likable WWE Superstar, he is not a big name and so far, has not had an interesting character. Instead, he has mostly been a babyface who has smiled a lot.

When it came to his opponent on SmackDown Live this week, there was no doubt about who was going to advance as the bigger name at the end of their match.

Andrade has beaten Rey Mysterio two weeks in a row. He has been one of the focal points of WWE's main roster, as is looked at as something more than a mid-card talent. This is the perfect opportunity for him to break through to the upper strata in the WWE hierarchy, if not the main event level itself.

Result: Andrade defeated Apollo Crews to advance to the quarter-finals.

