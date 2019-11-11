WWE Live Event Results - Dublin, Ireland (November 10, 2019): SmackDown Superstars pull off double duty, Roman Reigns headlines

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Nov 2019, 22:28 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns headlined the live event at Dublin

WWE continued its tour of the UK with a live event show at Dublin, Ireland on Sunday. The show featured a lot of prominent Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown who were also present on the show at Brighton.

A total of eight matches took place in the live show with the SmackDown Tag Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship getting defended. In this article, we will take a look at all the eight matches that were on the card.

#1 The New Day(c) vs The Revival vs Erick Rowan & Luke Harper [WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match]

The New Day's Xavier Woods seriously injured his Achilles Tendon in a live event show at Sydney on October 21 and was deemed medically unfit by WWE doctors to compete. Although there is no word as to when Woods will return, his New Day brethren Kofi Kingston and Big E became seven-time tag team champions when they defeated The Revival on the November 8 episode of SmackDown.

The newly crowned SmackDown tag team champions put their titles on the line against former champions The Revival and Erick Rowan & Luke Harper in a 3-way tag team match. The New Day successfully retained their titles by pinning Harper.

Result: The New Day defeated The Revival and Erick Rowa & Luke Harper to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship

#2 Andrade (with Zelina Vega) vs Sin Cara

Andrade and Zelina Vega continued their rivalry with Sin Cara at Dublin. El Idolo got the upper hand on Sin Cara once again after he pinned him following the Hammerlock DDT.

Result: Andrade (with Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

#3 Dana Brooke & Carmella vs Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Advertisement

The team of Dana Brooke & Carmella earned their spot on the SmackDown women's team for this year's Survivor Series after defeating Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) on the last week of WWE SmackDown. They faced them one another at the live show and once again Brooke & Mella came out as the winners.

Result: Dana Brooke & Carmella defeated Fire & Desire

1 / 2 NEXT