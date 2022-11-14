Welcome to another edition of the WWE Live Event Roundup, in which we look at the most interesting moments from this week’s house shows.

The Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from the Peoria Civic Center, in Peoria, Illinois. Fans gathered at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wisconsin, were treated to spectacular action of the Sunday Stunner.

In the recent live events, we got a sneak peek of Triple H’s plans for including a former women’s champion in The Original Club. Miya Yim recently joined AJ Styles, and another female superstar may follow suit.

In another case, Roman Reigns could soon have a former rival challenging his authority on SmackDown.

#4. AJ Styles & Asuka finally team up and defeat The Judgment Day

The Empress of Tomorrow has a history with AJ Styles, dating back to their time working at New Japan Pro Wrestling. Both also had short but sweet moments in WWE. Yet, they never got into any programs together.

This could change in the near future. AJ Styles and Asuka recently teamed up to put down the Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Considering that Mia Yim has evened the odds for The Club, a potential joining of Asuka could really bolster AJ Styles’ stable.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x I always wanted to see AJ Styles and Asuka team up.



Glad that it happened, even if it was on a live event. I always wanted to see AJ Styles and Asuka team up.Glad that it happened, even if it was on a live event. https://t.co/Ar5Gb6gpiL

Mia and Asuka could target the Women’s Tag Team Titles after Survivor Series WarGames. This would lead to exciting stories such as Damage CTRL and The Judgment Day union.

#3. Scarlett got attacked by a fan during the Saturday Night Live Event

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13



PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘

Drew McIntyre’s fight with Karrion Kross came to an abrupt standstill when the police had to be summoned for a fan’s misbehavior. Allegedly, a woman threw a drink at Scarlett Bordeaux while she was at ringside. This led to several spectators being expelled, mostly involving the guilty party, before the match resumed.

This isn’t the first time fans have targeted Scarlett. In 2019, she was groped by a fan during her match against Lady Shani at an AAA event in Mexico. Although Scarlett didn’t react initially, she emphasized the need for boundaries between superstars and spectators on social media.

Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in the WWE Live Event in their eighth overall showdown. The Scottish Warrior has moved on to bigger things, having recently joined the Brawling Brutes, but Kross hasn’t recovered yet from his defeat at Crown Jewel.

#2. WWE continues to tease Braun Strowman’s involvement in a feud against The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre joining hands with the Brawling Brutes was a common sight at recent WWE Live Events. He is currently involved in WarGames alongside Sheamus to take down The Bloodline.

Braun Strowman is in a similar situation. He has been teaming up with The New Day for a while now and has fought The Bloodline multiple times since his WWE return in September. The latest live events were no exception as the babyfaces pulverized Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

With The Monster of All Monsters at their side, could Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenge The Bloodline’s authority on SmackDown?

WWE seems to be trying to replace Big E’s absence with another powerhouse. Strowman and The New Day could have a story prior to Ettore’s return.

#1. Seth Rollins hints at a babyface turn during a fan moment

According to SmackDown Hotel, Seth Rollins has shed his villainous persona and is currently in a stalemate with his character. This was seen on Saturday Night's Live Event when he had a heartwarming moment with a young fan.

Following his successful title defense against Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley, Rollins signed an “Any WWE Bears Fans” poster. He is an avid supporter of the Chicago Bears rugby club and has attended many games.

Speculations are that The Visionary will turn babyface in the near future. That being said, a program with arch-rival Roman Reigns will become quite likely. Both champions are into different brands but Rollins could capitalize on the Bloodline’s occasional appearances on RAW.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes