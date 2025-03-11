WWE may have subtly teased Roman Reigns will retire as Tribal Chief and revert to his old gimmick

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Roman Reigns make his spectacular return to WWE during the Steel Cage bout between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The 39-year-old pulled Rollins out of the cage and launched an attack on him.

Reigns connected a massive Superman punch on Rollins and followed it up by hitting Seth's finisher, Stomp, leaving The Visionary motionless. With his return, Reigns has strongly asserted that he is back for redemption. The former world champion also seemingly hinted that he might retire the Tribal Chief character and bring back an old gimmick.

Roman Reigns rewound the clock last night on RAW

Seth Rollins and Reigns have been embroiled in a heated feud for years. However, in recent months, their animosity has reached a boiling point.

Last night, Reigns made his return in the classic Shield fashion by entering from the crowd section and jumping over the barricade. This is a hint that the OG Bloodline leader may soon return to his iconic Shield Powerhouse character.

The Tribal Chief gimmick needs to be protected

Roman Reigns’ iconic Tribal Chief character is etched in history as one of the greatest monikers of all time. As the Tribal Chief, Reigns had an iconic 1316-day reign as world champion. His character work during The Bloodline saga has been exceptional.

That said, the “Tribal Chief” moniker needs to be preserved, as a babyface Reigns will likely lose more than he did during his stint as a heel. Hence, the 39-year-old star could switch characters and bring back his old Shield Powerhouse character, playing mind games with Seth Rollins, much like The Visionary has done in the past.

Paul Heyman may soon betray Roman Reigns

While Reigns was busy punishing Seth Rollins at ringside last night, Paul Heyman entered the cage to help his longtime friend CM Punk get back to his feet. The Head of The Table was visibly perplexed to see his Wiseman alongside The Best in The World.

Roman didn’t hold himself back and unleashed his fury on CM Punk as Heyman watched on. Notably, the 59-year-old owes his former client a favor after Punk helped the OG Bloodline defeat Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024.

The Second City Saint could finally invoke the favor after the events of last night. The Best in the World could force the Hall of Famer to be his Wiseman and betray Roman Reigns.

During Paul Heyman's induction into the Hall of Fame last year, Roman Reigns stated as long as his Wiseman stands by his side, he will continue to remain the Tribal Chief.

After Paul’s potential betrayal, Roman could temporarily retire his “Tribal Chief” moniker and revive The Powerhouse character for another solo run on his way back to the top.

