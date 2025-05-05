WWE Megastar to reveal himself as John Cena’s puppet master after cryptic Randy Orton claim? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton has said some things about John Cena en route to their Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash this weekend. Interestingly, The Viper may have dropped a hint about who is truly behind the new and darker side of The Last Real Champion.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton appeared and criticized John Cena for abandoning his "hustle, loyalty, and respect" principles and claimed that from the start, he knew the Undisputed WWE Champion was arrogant and selfish. Interestingly, The Viper also mentioned that The Cenation Leader was the shiny new toy of the puppet master. The identity of the "puppet master" is unknown and quite vague, but after what happened these past few months, it is most likely The Rock.

As many may know, The Rock made an offer to Cody Rhodes before Elimination Chamber to sell his soul. But at the premium live event, Cena took it up instead when The American Nightmare turned it down. Although The Final Boss didn't appear at WrestleMania 41, John won with assistance from Travis Scott, who was also at the March PLE with The People's Champion.

The Final Boss can appear later on and reveal how much his presence played a part in John's heel turn. The Rock can state that to maintain being a champion, gain connections outside wrestling, and retire successfully, Cena turned to him, but in return, he will have to follow his every order.

In this way, The Final Boss can still somewhat incorporate himself back into The Cenation Leader's character and storyline after fans were disappointed by his absence at WrestleMania 41.

Who does former WWE Superstar think John Cena will face after Randy Orton?

John Cena shares a lot of history with several superstars in the locker room, the closest and most personal possibly being Randy Orton. Another star he worked with for a long time was CM Punk, who Matthew Rehwoldt thinks will be the champion's next rival.

On the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, the erstwhile Aiden English stated that John Cena will eventually cross paths with CM Punk after his feud with Randy Orton is done. He claimed that The Viper is just a stepping stone in his reign as a heel champion.

"He is on a legitimate farewell tour. He is retiring. So, I think he does want to face some of his greatest opponents. So, Randy Orton is one of those. I think CM Punk will be one of those. There are a lot of people. So, I think this is the first check mark for the new heel John Cena regime. I'm sure it'll be underhanded, but I think it's kind of a straight-up stepping stone."

It will be interesting to see what will happen next between John Cena and Randy Orton in WWE.

