WWE megastar to be revealed as The Vision's new leader at SNME 2025? Analyzing the chances

One of WWE's top heel factions, The Vision, has undergone a massive change. The group is left without a leader, as Seth Rollins has not only been kicked out but will also remain out of action for the next few months due to injury. At a time when it was assumed that The Visionary would spearhead this bloc with more new members, he was thrown out of the faction.

He has also been stripped of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, for which Jey Uso and CM Punk will square off at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) next month on November 1, 2025. While Punk had already qualified to face Rollins last week on RAW, Jey Uso won the Battle Royal this week at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento, CA. The icing on the cake was Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed not being allowed to compete in the Battle Royal by General Manager Adam Pearce.

This left a sour taste in the mouth of The Vision's members. And they might do something under the stewardship of the new leader at WWE SNME next month. So, who's the new leader? It's none other than Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief can once again ally with Paul Heyman as part of The Vision. He has worked with The Oracle for nearly four years in WWE (2020-2024), where his prospects in the promotion skyrocketed. Throughout his alliance with Heyman, Roman Reigns remained the Undisputed WWE Champion.

And at SNME, Roman Reigns can return as the new leader of The Vision and wreak havoc. He can ambush both CM Punk and Jey Uso before the match could leave any conclusive end. After ending the match on a disqualification note, Roman Reigns can then insert himself into the title match, making it a triple-threat contest at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames next month.

This way, the OTC1 can once again be back in the title picture, after having been without the gold for the past one and a half years. Moreover, the chances of Reigns returning as the new leader of The Vision also increase because he hasn't been on good terms with his cousins, The Usos.

Roman Reigns has been angry with The Usos after WWE Crown Jewel PLE

One reason why Roman Reigns can turn on Jey Uso is that the latter caused him to lose the match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel. Jey mistakenly speared Reigns through the table, causing Reed to take advantage and then score the pinfall on him.

Reigns was left fuming at The Usos after the match, and he told them that he doesn't want to see them until Christmas. He can now ambush Jey and his bitter rival, CM Punk, at SNME on the instructions of Paul Heyman.

Further, Roman Reigns' returning and winning the World Heavyweight title also makes sense because Jey's first title run was underwhelming, while CM Punk won it at SummerSlam, but had to drop it to Seth Rollins five minutes later. Putting the gold around Roman's waist can also be good for the company, as he is one of the top revenue generators in the promotion.

It remains to be seen how Roman Reigns makes his comeback to WWE.

