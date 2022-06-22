5 possible WWE returns for Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match 

Money in the Bank has been one of WWE’s most remarkable events in recent years, with its signature ladder match proving to be a massive hit with the fans. Bodies are sent crashing onto the ladder as participants give it their all to get to the prize suspended on top of the ring.

The winner receives a briefcase containing a contract for a world championship match. He or she can then cash in the contract anytime, anywhere, for up to a year.

While most participants for the match are announced ahead of time, surprise appearances can certainly make things even more exciting. On that note, here is a list of five possible returns at the Men’s Money in the Bank.

#1. On the list of 5 possible returns for WWE Men's Money in the Bank 2022: Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski's last appearance in WWE was on the June 1 edition of Monday Night RAW in 2020. He lost his 24/7 title to R-Truth in his own backyard. At the time, Gronk had announced that he would be returning to football to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Due to a release clause in his WWE contract, he had the right to leave and join Tampa Bay in the NFL. WWE fans were disappointed at that news, because it was rumored he would wrestle at SummerSlam 2020.

The former WWE 24/7 champion recently announced his retirement from the NFL.

The tight end has also previously spoken of his wish to work with The Rock. So, with his days in the NFL over, Gronk could finally become a WWE Superstar. As such, Money in the Bank would be an interesting place for him to make his in-ring debut.

#2 Corey Graves

Currently a commentator on RAW, Corey Graves retired from wrestling in late 2014. This was due to two concussions that he suffered in 2013. Graves was one of NXT’s biggest stars during the brand's early years. Despite being a former 24/7 Champion, he is yet to wrestle on WWE’s main roster.

However, in an interview with The Athletic, he recently revealed that doctors have cleared him and discussed the possibility of returning to the ring.

Graves rushing from the commentary booth to climb the ladder at Money in the Bank would be quite something.

#3 Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon has the respect of fans and superstars alike for his toughness and willingness to pull off deadly stunts. The 52-year-old daredevil last competed in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match, where he eliminated fan-favorite Kevin Owens.

Shane O’Mac was reportedly released by WWE amid the Royal Rumble controversy. He was hellbent on putting himself in the spotlight and reportedly confronted the WWE writers. Following that incident, his supposed participation at Elimination Chamber 2022 and WrestleMania 38 was canceled.

WWE is in Shane’s blood, and he might return when the bitterness of the Rumble incident has died down.

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match would provide the best platform for his comeback, with the top of ladders ready to be used for making insane dives. If he does come back, it would surprisingly be his first MITB match.

#4 John Cena

John Cena's last appearance in WWE was back in August 2021, at SummerSlam. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and has been absent ever since. However, his return is imminent.

WWE has announced that Cena will be making his return on June 27 to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with the company. With two stadium shows coming up after Money in The Bank this summer, WWE might set up a big match for Cena at one of them.

The Cenation Leader’s return at Money in the Bank last year could be topped by his participation in this year’s ladder match. It would be surreal to see John Cena win the briefcase ten years after he did so for the first time. With Brock Lesnar returning to WWE to challenge Roman Reigns, we can expect a rivalry encompassing three fan-favorite superstars.

#5 The Rock

The Rock's entrance at WrestleMania 32

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is rumored to make a comeback at WrestleMania 39. WWE's plan is to have The Electrifying One compete against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The People’s Champ last appeared on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown, on October 4, 2019. He received a deafening ovation from the fans. The Black Adam star made a comeback after three years and delivered the iconic People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom to send Baron Corbin packing.

The Rock can return three years later and win The Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This would all but confirm the dream match between him and Reigns at WrestleMania next year.

