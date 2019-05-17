WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 most likely betrayals

George Mizanin has been heavily involved in his son's storyline

The 2019 WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will take place in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday, May 19.

As well as the traditional men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, four world title encounters are scheduled for the show: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Universal Championship), Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship), Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women’s Championship) and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Championship).

The following matches have also been announced: Roman Reigns vs. Elias, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Steel Cage), Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship), Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari (Cruiserweight Championship) and Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos (kickoff show).

Given that a total of 35 Superstars are being advertised to compete at Money In The Bank, it is inevitable that we will see several major storyline developments throughout Sunday’s event.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five of the most likely betrayals that could occur.

#5 Zelina Vega betrays Andrade

The alliance between Andrade and his business manager, Zelina Vega, looked very strong during their time in NXT and their first year on SmackDown Live.

However, there have been a few hints in recent weeks that there could be a possible rift between the two, notably on the April 23 episode of SmackDown Live, when Vega inadvertently cost “El Idolo” from winning a match against Finn Balor.

The former NXT champion has gotten back on track since then, even winning a Fatal 4-Way match against Balor, Randy Orton and Ali on the latest SmackDown Live, but that does not mean that everything is fine between the long-term associates.

Andrade has spoken English in several promos recently, which suggests that he will no longer need a mouthpiece long-term, while Vega is yet to be given a chance to break out as a singles competitor on SmackDown Live.

Vega turning against Andrade (say, pushing over a ladder when he is climbing it?) is the least likely betrayal on this list, hence why it is at #5, but it is inevitable that they will split at some point in the next couple of years.

