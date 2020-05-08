WWE Money in the Bank takes place this Sunday

WWE Money in the Bank, one of the company's most creative and unique events, comes our way this Sunday.

Money in the Bank brings together the top talent of RAW and SmackDown to directly compete against each other - one of just a few times a year this is the case, with Royal Rumble and Survivor Series being the other occasions.

Major title matches set for Money in the Bank

As with most pay per views, there will be landmark title matches, starting with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre who will be defending his title against Seth Rollins. Universal Champion Braun Strowman makes the first pay per view defense of his gold, won at WrestleMania from Goldberg when he tackles Bray Wyatt.

Arguably the most fascinating and dynamic aspects of any Money in the Bank event are the ladder matches that give the event its name. Literally, they are 'Money in the Bank', with briefcases containing contracts for championship opportunities suspended above the ring ready for the daring, desperate Superstars to climb ladders and be the first to secure them.

To top it all off, this year's ladder matches take place on the roof of WWE's Global Headquarters, as the company continues to find ways to battle the lack of live crowds by staging matches at unique locations.

It's going to be the most UNIQUE #MITB Ladder Match of all time!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zws3Uxa6Rx — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2020

This year, the men's ladder match sees Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin, Otis, and AJ Styles all clash to see who will win the right to challenge the likes of Strowman and McIntyre - or whoever might hold titles - in the near future.

On the women's side, it's equally as packed and competitive, as Lacey Evans, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, and Carmella all go into battle to try and become Miss Money in the Bank.

With so may huge match-ups and with so much at stake, it's often the case that WWE brings us a winner out of left field on this night - so we've brought together a few examples of the major upsets that could be coming our way at Money in the Bank 2020.

#5 Bray Wyatt wins the WWE title

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and his challenger Bray Wyatt

Let's be honest, nobody is giving Bray Wyatt a chance of winning the Universal title at Money in the Bank. Braun Strowman has only just become Universal Champ, after all, and it's Wyatt he'll be facing, rather than the sinister Fiend. So, can we end up with a title change here? I really think so.

For my money, the biggest surprise of the year was Goldberg winning the title from The Fiend in Saudi Arabia. Many didn't expect it, purely as they believed it would really damage the character's momentum (Goldberg did win, and it did...), and now we have the absolute reverse situation. Nobody thinks Braun will be unseated in his first major defense against such an unlikely opponent - so it makes perfect sense that this is exactly what we'll see.