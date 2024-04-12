WWE must use Drew McIntyre's contract situation to build a storyline permissible only in the Paul Levesque Era

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars over the past year, but his future is uncertain.

Fightful Select recently reported that The Scottish Psychopath is yet to re-sign with the Stamford-based company. His current deal was set to expire before WrestleMania 40, but time was added due to injury and inactivity.

Drew McIntyre, 38, achieved his dream of winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Mania in front of fans. That was until he taunted CM Punk, who attacked him after his match, allowing Damian Priest to cash in.

The Scot's title reign lasted mere minutes, and he's hellbent on getting revenge over Punk and Priest. This comes amid the rumors of his contract expiring in the coming months.

WWE has the opportunity to create magic and put their flip on a previous storyline that holds similarities. Punk left the company in July 2012 when his contract expired, and he did so after winning the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank.

Fans hoped The Voice of the Voiceless would live up to claims he made during his infamous pipebomb promo. He suggested appearing with the world title in companies such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, Vince McMahon was in charge, and the former WWE Chairman didn't like doing business with rival companies. That might not be the case in the new 'Renaissance era' fronted by Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

WWE should book Drew McIntyre to leave the company as World Heavyweight Champion

Drew McIntyre is embroiled in a must-watch feud with CM Punk, who is currently sidelined due to a tricep injury. The Scot has constantly trolled The Best in the World and served as a distraction at WrestleMania XL, where he lost his newly won title.

However, the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner insisted he was coming after Damian Priest. That match could occur at Clash at the Castle in McIntyre's hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

Reports claim that WWE officials and Drew McIntyre want a new contract to be agreed. He's included in the company's plans, and that could allow creative to use his contractual situation.

Drew McIntyre should be booked to win the world title at Clash at the Castle, but tie in that his contract has expired. They can use Punk's 2012 exit as a blueprint, although follow through with a more exciting story this time.

The Chosen One leaves the company in the storyline and trolls Punk on social media as he has been doing. The roles will be reversed, and The Straight Edge Savior will fight WWE's battle to try and get their title back.

Paul Levesque could allow McIntyre to appear in other promotions

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported that WWE President Nick Khan is open to working with other companies. He stated that 'one of WWE’s potential explorations is to engineer a collaboration with other professional wrestling promotions.'

Khan appears to have grown strong relationships with several wrestling promotions, including TNA. The Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace, was a shock entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Grayce majorly impressed fans and even Triple H, who gave a glowing review of her performance:

"I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it's exciting to be able to branch out... Partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime."

Drew McIntyre has plenty of history with TNA and on the Independent Circuit. He left WWE in 2014 for several years and used the ring name Drew Galloway. The height of his time away from the Stamford-based company was his reign as TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Thus, McIntyre could return to TNA as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and reunite with Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, who joined the Nashville-based company in January.

TNA isn't the only company that Drew McIntyre could appear in. Khan recently held talks with GCW's Bloodsport's Josh Barnett, and superstars like Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey have appeared for the promotion.

Triple H could put his own stamp on the Summer of Punk 2012 storyline

CM Punk's storyline departure in 2012 was one of the most captivating in the company's history. That was perhaps until they had the Second City Saint return just weeks after supposedly leaving when his contract expired.

The Best in the World interrupted John Cena, celebrating winning the vacated WWE Championship. The pair squared off and headed into a new rivalry just weeks after Punk had seemingly exited the company with the title.

The storyline of the Summer of Punk perhaps struggled to meet expectations after this. The five-time world champion feuded with Triple H and Kevin Nash. It was a rushed storyline that Paul Levesque could put his spin on by using Drew McIntyre's contract situation.

