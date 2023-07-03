WWE needs to have 30-year-old superstar confront Roman Reigns following Money in the Bank 2023

WWE needs to have a 30-year-old superstar confront Roman Reigns after what transpired last night at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Usos battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War in the final bout of yesterday's premium live event. The anticipation for the match was off the charts, but somehow the bout managed to exceed the hype.

Jimmy and Jey knocked Solo Sikoa out of the ring at the end of the match and isolated The Tribal Chief in the ring. The twin brothers delivered dueling Superkicks to The Head of the Table's face, and Jey followed it up with a Uso Splash to pin Reigns for the first time since 2019.

During the main event last night, Roman asserted his dominance over Sikoa and requested to be tagged in. The Tribal Chief also instructed Solo to go for a high-risk move outside the ring, which resulted in The Enforcer of The Bloodline crashing through the commentary table after Jimmy Uso got out of the way.

The Usos recently voted Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief as a way to get under Roman Reigns' skin. After Reigns was the one who took the pinfall at WWE Money in the Bank, Solo could view the undisputed champion as weak. The 30-year-old has all the tools required to defeat Roman Reigns. He just has to decide to leave The Bloodline behind.

Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long suggest Paul Heyman leave Roman Reigns

Legendary journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently suggested that Paul Heyman leave Roman Reigns behind.

Ahead of Money in the Bank, Apter, and Long discussed the idea of The Wiseman betraying The Tribal Chief on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show.

Bill Apter claimed that a great way to keep The Bloodline storyline going is for Paul Heyman to side with The Usos in their dispute with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter and added that Paul Heyman could be the "silent killer" in The Bloodline storyline all along.

"You know that sounds good, you know what I mean? But I just don't think you can take Heyman and turn him just that quick. I like the idea of maybe turning him, but I think Heyman, now since you've brought him up, maybe there's something he may do at the end that may cause the turn. Now Heyman may be the silent killer there at the end," said Long. [From 9:23 - 9:55]

Roman's relationship with The Usos seems beyond repair at this point. Only time will tell if Solo Sikoa decides to step up to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes