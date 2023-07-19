WWE needs to turn 43-year-old former champion heel and push him against Seth Rollins

WWE should consider turning a 43-year-old RAW star heel for a rivalry against Seth Rollins down the line.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit on August 5th. The two superstars battled at Money in the Bank as well, and The Visionary emerged victorious. However, Balor was able to convince Rollins to give him a rematch by attacking him on last night's episode of RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura also had an interesting moment during this week's edition of WWE RAW. The King of Strong Style battled Bronson Reed in a singles match, but it was ended prematurely due to Tommaso Ciampa's interference. Ciampa wanted revenge on Reed for costing him his No Disqualification match against The Miz on July 10th, and his interference led to Nakamura being given a loss via disqualification last night.

Nakamura didn't react too well to Ciampa's interference and booted him in the side of the head. The promotion is reportedly planning on presenting Nakamura as an "edgier" character moving forward, which could result in an intriguing opponent for Seth Rollins in the future.

The Japanese veteran won the 2018 Royal Rumble but failed to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. The former two-time Intercontinental Champion could conclude that he is running out of time in his career to make it back into the title picture and target Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE veteran points out flaw in Seth Rollins' segment last night on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has an issue with the backstage segment between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor last night on the red brand.

Rollins was interviewed by Byron Saxton backstage, but they were quickly interrupted by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. The 41-year-old sat across from the World Heavyweight Champion and demanded a rematch at SummerSlam.

The Visionary stated that the title was more important than Balor's vendetta against him and told the veteran to get out of his face. Balor responded by attacking the champion, and the title match was later made official for SummerSlam next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo wondered why Seth Rollins was acting serious last night and suggested that his "Joker" gimmick was meaningless.

"Now, I'm watching Seth serious, and they're face-to-face, you don't have any goofy glasses on or anything. Then I'm like okay, so you're acting like The Joker. Why are you doing that? Do you understand what I'm saying? I don't get it." [From 41:06 - 42:24]

You can check out the full video below:

Shinsuke Nakamura seemed destined for a legendary WWE career when he arrived in NXT in 2016. While the Japanese star has put together an impressive resume thus far on the main roster, winning the World Heavyweight Championship would be his biggest accomplishment in the company.

It will be interesting to see if Nakamura's change of attitude leads to him going after a major title following SummerSlam.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here