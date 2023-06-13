WWE needs to turn former world champion heel upon return to RAW

WWE should consider turning a former champion heel upon his return to the company.

At WrestleMania 39, Gunther was able to retain the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat. The match received rave reviews, and The Ring General has reached a new level of stardom following his performance on WWE's biggest show of the year.

Gunther and Drew McIntyre were selected by RAW during this year's draft, while Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes were picked by SmackDown. However, Drew McIntyre hasn't appeared since the loss at WrestleMania 39 but is rumored to be returning soon.

If McIntyre returns, WWE should seriously think about turning him heel. Drew has been surpassed by Cody Rhodes as the babyface everyone is rooting for and could use this time away as a chance to reinvent himself once again. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was selected by SmackDown in the draft, which means there is an opening for a top heel on RAW.

Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship after Reigns was drafted to SmackDown and stated that the title would be exclusive to RAW. Seth Rollins captured the championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions and needs a dominant heel to face on the red brand.

Drew is a two-time WWE Champion, but both of his reigns occurred during the pandemic, and he never got the chance to hold the title in front of fans. It would be a great story if he came back full of resentment toward the WWE Universe and had a reign as a heel World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter wants WWE star Drew McIntyre to headline AEW All In

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently had an interesting suggestion for Drew McIntyre.

WWE is currently in a promotional war with All Elite Wrestling. AEW recently announced that they will be hosting All In at the iconic Wembley Stadium in August and have already sold over 65,000 tickets to the event.

During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed a potential matchup between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at All In. CM Punk hasn't been seen since his infamous rant following AEW All Out last September but is scheduled to return to the company this Saturday for the debut of Collision.

"I think, one of the main reasons – whether they say so or not, they're not going to – is to keep him guessing or keep him under contract is Wembley Stadium. Can you imagine that? If they announced CM Punk coming back onto there and also Drew McIntyre... Absolutely. Oh my God. What a main event," said Apter. (23:38 - 24:08)

You can check out the full video below:

McIntyre made a name for himself outside of the company following his release in 2014. He returned in 2017 to become the superstar he was always destined to be, and it will be fascinating to see where the 38-year-old's career goes from here.

Have you missed Drew McIntyre on TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

