WWE News: Bret Hart reveals his thoughts on HoF attacker

The attack

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently appeared at Starrcast and opened up on a fan attacking him at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Hart revealed that some people wanted him to end his speech, but he was determined to finish it off, no matter what happened.

In case you didn't know...

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is considered by many to be one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time. He held the coveted title on multiple occasions and carried the company as a top Superstar during the mid-90s.

Hart was involved in an unfortunate incident that took place at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. While Bret was delivering his HoF speech, a fan sprinted to the ring and attacked him. Thankfully, a barrage of WWE Superstars and security personnel caught hold of the fan before he could cause some serious damage. The now infamous video shows security escorting the fan out of public view, with The Revival's Dash Wilder getting in a shot at the attacker's face. Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne later commented on what Hart told him after the attack.

The heart of the matter

Bret Hart reflected on the incident, and talked about being stubborn. He stated that he wanted to finish his speech, as he had worked for a good while to prepare the same. Hart also said that he felt bad for the attacker.

I came here for a reason, I wanted to speak about Jim “The Anvil,” I worked hard on my speech. I worked for about two weeks on it, sort of tweaking it.

When this guy interrupted it and tried to ruin it, I thought they were trying to clear everybody out of the ring. I was like, ‘No, I’m not done yet. I didn’t even get warmed up yet.’ I feel bad for what happened to him. It wasn’t such a bad day for me, it was more of a bad day for him.”

What's next?

Bret Hart recently appeared at AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, and unveiled the AEW World Title. Pro-wrestling fans would want nothing but to see Hart get more involved with AEW in the near future.

