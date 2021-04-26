WWE News Roundup – 14-time champion brutally rejected, fired employee accused of stealing, Vince McMahon’s epic reaction to botch on live TV (April 26th, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. The last few days have seen the promotion engulfed in several controversies, including disrespectful treatment towards its veterans. We also came across backstage reports involving some of the biggest names in the company.

In this article, we will take a quick look at the top stories that have dominated the WWE headlines over the last few days.

#1 Mandy Rose rejects WWE Superstar on Twitter

Mandy Rose has no time for Dolph Ziggler

The WWE Universe might remember the infamous storyline on SmackDown involving Otis, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler. Fans loved the backstage equation between Rose and Otis, which led to the creative booking of a romantic plot featuring the two WWE Superstars. Ziggler donned the role of a bad guy and used several cheap tricks to create problems between the ‘happy couple.’ This narration also introduced The Mystery Hacker angle on the Blue brand.

Eventually, Rose was drafted to WWE RAW, and everyone moved on from that storyline. However, that has not stopped Ziggler from occasionally trying to hit on Rose. Even former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle once urged Rose to give Ziggler a chance. One-half of the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions recently shared a video and asked Rose if she wanted to watch Rough N' Rowdy 14 with him.

Ziggler still believes he has a chance. Unfortunately for him, Rose disagrees. She immediately responded to Ziggler’s offer on social media, asking him to ‘give up'. The WWE RAW Superstar made it clear that she is no longer interested in pursuing any sort of relationship dating back to that storyline. Ziggler then responded by asking if Rose wanted him to share his number and proceeded to say that he had already DMed her.

My new number??? 😍

done and done (check DM’s)

*only 99 cents a minute* — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 25, 2021

Rose had a brief on-screen relationship with Ziggler before she betrayed him at WrestleMania 36. She had learned that Dolph Ziggler plotted with her former best friend, Sonya Deville, to keep her away from Otis, courtesy of the hacker mentioned above in WWE.

A lot has changed for the superstars involved in this storyline since then. Rose moved to the Red brand and teamed up with Dana Brooke. Ziggler reverted to the usual business and won the tag team titles alongside Robert Roode. Otis won Money in the Bank, lost the briefcase, joined forces with Chad Gable, and recently turned heel on WWE SmackDown.

Lastly, The Mystery Hacker was revealed to be Mustafa Ali. He moved to RAW as the leader of RETRIBUTION. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that some of the promo videos (and their aftermath) from his hacking days were better than the entire booking of RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW.

