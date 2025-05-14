WWE News Roundup - 2 stars confirmed to be gone; accidental spoiler on Jey Uso's world title reign; Cody Rhodes update

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories of the day from the world of wrestling.

#1. Jey Uso spoils his next World Heavyweight Title match

Jey Uso is a busy man. He is concurrently part of three storylines on WWE RAW, including a feud for the World Heavyweight Championship with Logan Paul. Uso is set to defend his title against the YouTube star at Saturday Night's Main Event, with the winner set to face Gunther on the June 9th episode of RAW.

The YEET Master has called his shot early and may have spoiled the outcome of his match against Paul. He is already promoting his potential World Heavyweight Title rematch against The Ring General, with this Instagram Story captioned "The Damn Sequel."

Image via @uceyjucey on Instagram

This pretty much guarantees Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. It will be interesting to see if he remains the World Heavyweight Champion in a month's time, following the rematch against Gunther.

#2. Roxanne Perez and Giulia are gone from WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez and Giulia have been alternating between NXT and WWE RAW over the past month. They formed an alliance to feud with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, while partaking in big matches on the developmental brand.

However, following their tag team loss to Ripley and SKY on RAW it looks like WWE has confirmed they will remain on Monday nights. Neither Perez not Giulia were on last night's episode of NXT and their lockers at the Performance Center have been reassigned.

Expand Tweet

This is a subtle confirmation that they have officially left NXT. It remains to be seen what Roxanne Perez and Giulia do on Monday Night RAW, especially after a split between the pair was heavily teased after their match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

#3. Update on Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes has not been seen since WrestleMania 41, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena. However, there has been talk of The American Nightmare's return coming sooner rather than later.

Speaking on an exclusive Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that Rhodes is set to be at Money in the Bank on June 7th. It isn't known, though, if the former AEW star will wrestle at the show:

"I do believe he's still scheduled to be a part of the Money in the Bank show. Don't know if he's wrestling. Don't know if that's when his return will happen, but as far as I know, he will be in Los Angeles for that PLE," he said.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will indeed be a part of Money in the Bank. For what it's worth, The American Nightmare is still being advertised for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. That could be a clue regarding his in-ring status for the premium live event.

