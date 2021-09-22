WWE News Roundup: Ric Flair says former world champion 'destroyed his life', Update on Triple H's health (22nd September 2021)

In today's edition of the WWE News Roundup, we have Ric Flair hitting back at all those who have accused him of misconduct following the recent Dark Side of the Ring episode.

We also saw Triple H share an important update on his health while Becky Lynch revealed why she told a fellow RAW Superstar about her pregnancy before it was planned.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated news headlines over the last few weeks. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 WWE legend Ric Flair accuses Hall of Famer of destroying his life

Former WWE Superstar Ric Flair found himself surrounded by controversy after several questionable parts of his past were revealed in the documentary Dark Side of the Ring.

Flight attendant Heidi Doyle narrated the incident when she was sexually assaulted by Flair while she was on duty. The episode also featured WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who revealed that at one point it was 'normal' for wrestlers to drug young girls and take advantage of the situation.

Recently, Ric Flair took to his social media account and said that RVD tried to destroy his reputation without knowing the truth. The WWE Hall of Famer referred to a tweet in which RVD denied seeing anything on the plane:

"A Man Tried To Destroy My Reputation Based On An Assumption. I Don’t Even Know What To Say Right Now," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair also issued a statement after the Dark Side of the Ring episode went on air and said that he had never forced himself on anyone. The WWE legend further argued that the creative editing made him look like a villain.

However, he admitted to several serious issues that stemmed from his drinking problems. You can read his entire statement below:

While WWE have not yet addressed the allegations against Ric Flair, they have replaced his video and signature 'Wooooo!' sound in their introduction video that played right before RAW this week. Instead of the Nature Boy, the introductory montage now features a small video of The Ultimate Warrior.

WWE released Ric Flair earlier this year and the latter said that it was due to the difference in their creative decisions with respect to his character. It was rumored that he might appear alongside Andrade El Idolo in AEW.

But there have been no further updates on the story especially after the haunting revelations about the "Plane Ride From Hell" incident saw light.

