WWE News Roundup - 27-time Champion says friendship with Shane McMahon 'killed' his career, Major Royal Rumble debut teased, SmackDown star teases alliance with Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup. It's been an eventful 2021 already and we are just weeks away from the WWE Royal Rumble. This week we take a look at AJ Styles teasing a big debut for the WWE Royal Rumble match as well as a Superstar teasing an alliance with Roman Reigns.

We also take a look at WWE and ECW legend saying that his friendship with Shane McMahon may have 'killed' his career in WWE as well as possible backstage heat on a RAW Superstar.

#6 Raven says his friendship with Shane McMahon 'killed' his WWE career

Former WWE and ECW star Raven was recently a guest on Scheduled For Two Falls. During his appearance on the show, Raven was asked about his close friendship with Shane McMahon back in the day. After being asked about the Johnny Polo gimmick, Raven said that it was a gimmick that would have suited Shane McMahon a lot better.

Raven then opened up about how close he was to Shane McMahon at one point and how it drew heat from Vince and Linda McMahon. Raven added that he believed that the heat he got from his friendship with Shane McMahon may have played a role in killing his WWE career:

"Yeah that's true. Me and Shane used to be really tight but we drifted apart. He'd go out with me every night. Big heat with Linda and Vince. The boys thought I was kissing a** for my career but it actually killed my career, giving me heat." H/T: WrestlingINC

Following his first run in WWE in the early 90s as Johnny Polo, he reinvented himself in ECW as the brooding Raven character, quickly finding success. After a run-in WCW, Raven returned to WWE in 2000. This run saw Raven win 27 WWE Harcore Championships before his departure from the promotion in 2003.