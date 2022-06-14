WWE News Roundup - 3-time world champion arrested, Superstar did not get pushed due to heat with Vince McMahon, Major name wanted to be Ronda Rousey's manager

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. Today's lineup of stories kicks off in an unfortunate fashion as a former world champion was arrested last night on multiple charges.

A former WWE Superstar also revealed that he did not get a push due to his heat with Vince McMahon. A retired superstar admitted that she offered to become the manager of Ronda Rousey.

We end the news roundup with Becky Lynch getting called out again for a massive dream match.

#4. Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI

Jeff Hardy is sadly back in the news due to unfortunate reasons.

The AEW star was arrested last night in Volusia County, Florida. Police records reveal that Jeff Hardy has been charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

It was stated that the former WWE champion received a surety bond of $3,500 – $500 and an additional $2500 for the DUI charge. As of this writing, Jeff Hardy is still incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Hardy is slated to appear before a judge on June 14 at 1:30 pm. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that Jeff Hardy's white car was spotted "swerving" and "running off" the roadway by police officers.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report. Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report.

Upon inspection, the veteran star allegedly smelled of alcohol and struggled to complete the required sobriety tests. Additionally, Jeff Hardy's breathalyzer test results were also well above the legal limit.

Jeff Hardy's latest arrest could have a significant impact on AEW's creative plans, and as always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on the story.

#3. Raven explains why he did not get pushed in WWE

Raven was a popular name in the 1990s, mostly known for his work in ECW and WCW. Despite being a 27-time Hardcore Champion, Raven was never presented as a credible top star in the company.

The ECW Original told Soundsphere that his long-standing heat with Vince McMahon severely affected his WWE run. Raven felt he didn't get the push he deserved in the promotion due to his backstage issues with the boss.

"WWE, I had heat with [Vince] McMahon. Long story," Raven said. "I never really got what I felt was the push I deserved in that company. So no, I didn't get to do everything I wanted."

As noted above, Raven put on some of his best performances during his time in ECW. The 57-year-old wrestler was proud of his track record and explained his focus on episodic storytelling.

"What I did do – I felt the work I did in ECW will stand up against anybody's work, anytime, anywhere, ever. Whether it's work rate, whether it's psychology, whether it's matches, whether it's storyline, storyline especially, plot-driven episodic television. Because that's what I got into wrestling for, was episodic storytelling." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Could Raven have been a bigger deal in the WWE had it not been for his heat with Vince McMahon? A question to ponder over for you guys in the comments section.

#2. Paige wanted to manage Ronda Rousey

Paige will soon no longer be contracted to WWE as her 11-year spell with the promotion will end on July 7. The former Divas Champion spoke about her release on Twitch and disclosed that she offered to be Ronda Rousey's manager.

While WWE has not used Paige for an on-screen role for a long time, she pitched a few plans to return as Rousey's mouthpiece. However, WWE officials clearly had different ideas.

"I offered to be the voice piece for Ronda," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Paige clarified that it was WWE's decision not to re-sign her to a new contract. While she would have loved to extend her stay within the company, Paige understood the reasoning behind the company's move and harbored no ill feelings:

"I'm not leaving because I want to; they just don't want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There is no hard feelings."

Paige seems excited about her post-WWE career as the two-time Divas Champion has already started accepting bookings.

#1. Trish Stratus "casually" challenges Becky Lynch to a match

Trish Stratus has not stepped foot inside the ring since SummerSlam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair.

The seven-time women's champion spoke exclusively to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling and called out Becky Lynch for a dream match. Stratus felt Big Time Becks was a "little out of sorts" and believed it was the perfect time to challenge the Irish superstar.

Here's what the Hall of Famer revealed about potentially facing and beating Becky Lynch.

"I mean, if someone's out of line, Becky Lynch. She's a little out of sorts right now, she's got a lot on her mind, and I think I can take advantage of that. Don't tell her I said that. Maybe I will just slip in there and beat her," Trish Stratus said.

Trish Stratus also spoke about her fitness, favorite movie star, being an Elvis Presley fan, and a lot more during an insightful Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, which you can check out here.

