WWE News Roundup: 43-year-old star is not cleared to wrestle again, The Rock to skip SummerSlam due to Triple H? New champions crowned

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for 12 July 2025. Today, we'll cover a former champion's in-ring status, new champions being crowned on the blue brand, and The Rock and Triple H's possible backstage power struggle, which could affect SummerSlam 2025.

Let's get started:

#5. New Champions crowned on WWE SmackDown

The tag team division has grown significantly stronger in the past few years under the Triple H-led creative regime across both shows. A while back, The Wyatt Sicks debuted on Friday Night SmackDown and joined the tag team division following a vicious attack on four teams.

After a few wins under their belt, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis faced the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship and won. This marks the stable's first major title win following their arrival on Monday Night RAW under the new creative leadership in June 2024. It's unclear if the group will follow the freebird rule or if Gacy and Lumis will be the only ones defending the titles in the coming weeks.

#4. Rikishi thinks a real-life Bloodline member is ready to join WWE

The Bloodline runs deep in the Stamford-based promotion, as wrestlers from the Anoa'i family have worked in the company for decades. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi claimed that Zilla Fatu has honed his craft well and is ready to join the main roster.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the veteran said Zilla Fatu, just like his son [Solo Sikoa], doesn't need to attend the developmental brand. While it's not the Hall of Famer's call, Rikishi thinks Zilla will benefit the company and help the roster.

"Solo [Sikoa] went through it [NXT], but I already knew that Solo was already ready in case he needed to go to the next level. And I feel the same way for Zilla [Fatu]. I think it's not a bad thing if he goes to NXT. I think it's a good thing. I think it's a good thing for those that are down there that are not up into the big show yet to get to know who Zilla Fatu is," Fatu said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Zilla Fatu on the independent circuit.

#3. Former Intercontinental Champion isn't cleared to compete and won't return to WWE

Over a decade ago, Ryback was a staple in the Stamford-based promotion and the first person to win the Intercontinental Championship in an Elimination Chamber Match. However, The Big Guy had a rocky relationship with the company following his release, and he addressed it on numerous occasions across social media.

Recently, the 43-year-old star addressed a few comments from his social media and revealed that he's not cleared to compete again and has made peace with the idea of not returning to WWE. Moreover, he stated he's focused on other aspects of his life than wrestling.

"I’m not cleared to wrestle, and there are no plans to return to WWE. Right now, it’s all about health, happiness, and continuing to grow and evolve for me, my life, and my business. You’re allowed to make peace. You’re allowed to grow. You’re allowed to support whoever resonates with your energy and truth. Feed Me More! 🔥," Ryback wrote.

Ryback's last wrestling match was in 2018, which indirectly indicates that the star might be done with in-ring competition.

#2. Solo Sikoa's first title defense announced for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

After nearly three years, Solo Sikoa won championship gold in the Stamford-based promotion when he defeated Jacob Fatu to win the United States Championship in Saudi Arabia. However, it hasn't been a month, and Sikoa's first title defense was recently announced.

The 32-year-old star will defend his title against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. On the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sikoa and JC Mateo lost a tag team match to Uso and LA Knight when Big Jim rolled up the champion for a three-count.

#1. The Rock could skip SummerSlam 2025 due to Triple H, says ex-WWE writer

The Rock and Triple H shared screen space in 2024 when The Final Boss warned The Game following the WrestleMania XL kickoff. After the event, the two haven't interacted on television again, and many industry veterans, including Vince Russo, think there's a backstage power struggle in the promotion.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, the former writer stated that the two are still in a power struggle and fans shouldn't expect The Rock to appear at SummerSlam 2025. The 53-year-old star's most recent appearance took place in Toronto at Elimination Chamber 2025, and The Final Boss remained absent ahead of WrestleMania 41.

"I can’t believe people still argue with me that there’s not a power struggle or something going on between Triple H and The Rock because, Coach, you’re the one that always comes on this show and says, ‘Guys, there has not been a tweet in three months.’ If that doesn’t speak volumes, Coach, and people don’t want to read between the tea leaves, I just don’t know what else to say. I would be shocked, I would be shocked if Rock is at SummerSlam," Russo said.

Fans are waiting for The Final Boss to make another appearance in the company.

