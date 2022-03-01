WWE News Roundup - 7-time champion told not to leave by Vince McMahon, Goldberg accused of injuring superstar, "Familiar face" making a massive return soon (February 28, 2022)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of our daily WWE News Roundup, and we kicked off today's lineup of stories with a top star talking about why he re-signed with the company.

Vince McMahon apparently told the star that he wanted him to stay, and that's all it took for him to sign a contract extension.

Elsewhere, a former tag team champion accused Goldberg of legitimately injuring him when they worked together. Corey Graves also teased the possible return of a "familiar face" on the road to WrestleMania 38.

Drew McIntyre commented on Cody Rhodes' WWE return rumors, while Shane McMahon challenged a retired Hall of Famer to one more match. As you might have figured out already, we've got a lot to get to in today's roundup:

#5. Kevin Owens on why he re-signed with WWE

Kevin Owens recently committed his future to WWE by signing a new contract, a multi-year deal that will roughly earn him $2-3 million per year.

The former Universal Champion opened up about his decision on Ryan Satin's "Out of Character" podcast and revealed how Vince McMahon convinced him to stay with the company.

Owens said he held direct talks with Vince McMahon, who informed the superstar that he didn't want him to leave the promotion. Kevin Owens weighed his options and realized that penning a new contract was the best move of his career.

"I dealt with Vince McMahon directly, he made it clear he wanted me to stay, and we made an agreement right then and there. I'm a big believer that my career is going to go the way it goes, and I'm going to do the best with it. I'm there now for a couple more years. I'm going to do my best to get opportunities; I'm going to knock them out of the park and reap the benefits," said Kevin Owens.

Owens admitted that while he has witnessed several ups and downs in WWE, he is enjoying himself and is optimistic about what lies ahead for him in the promotion.

"As I've documented before, there's ups and downs to this thing, to WWE, to wrestling, to the industry. I feel like I'm on a really great upswing right now. I'm enjoying what I do. I'm really enjoying myself a lot lately. That's great, and hopefully, it keeps going that way. If it eventually stops feeling that way, and I feel like I'm on the downswing, then it's up to me to try to find a way back up. I've always taken that outlook, and I'm really having a great time these days," KO added. (H/T WrestingNews.co)

Kevin Owens will look to capture the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Seth Rollins when the duo competes in a Triple Threat title match on next week's RAW.

#4. Rene Dupree says Goldberg injured him during WWE RAW segment

Rene Dupree revealed on his Cafe de Rene podcast that Goldberg legitimately separated his collarbone during an episode of RAW in October 2003.

Dupree, who was a part of the La Resistance stable at the time, was booked to attack Goldberg in a backstage segment. Goldberg was the world heavyweight champion at the time and, as expected, overcame the odds and fought off the three faction members.

However, Goldberg injured Dupree after driving a French flagpole into the superstar's right shoulder. The two-time WWE tag team champion opened up about the painful experience:

"Did you get out alive? Because I got a separated collarbone from working with him. What happened was we did a backstage vignette with me, Rob, and Sly, and then he was the 'USA, USA' [representative], and he grabbed our flag, and we did five takes, and he hit me across the shoulder each time, right here where your collarbone connects," said Dupree. [0:13-0:47]

Dupree also disclosed that he felt the long-term effects of the collarbone injury he suffered at the hands of Goldberg.

"Dude, he hit me so hard, like three or four times in a row to where it actually f***ing detached my collarbone. I was living in Louisville. We had a team doctor there. We had to go get a cortisone shot. Cortisone, man, long-term it does more harm than good, right? Because it just eats at your joints," Dupree added. (H/T Danny Hart of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Goldberg most recently competed at the Elimination Chamber show, where he faced Roman Reigns in a Universal title match. While the former WCW champion has no more bouts left on his WWE contract, many fans expect him to be back in the ring for another massive pay-day soon.

#3. Corey Graves teases the WWE return of a known face before WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania season wouldn't be complete without rumors of potential returns, and Corey Graves fueled speculation with his recent comments.

Graves revealed on the "After the Bell" podcast that a "familiar face" could soon be on their way back to WWE. The RAW commentator was aware of all the rumors and said he was intentionally "stoking the flames."

While Graves did not reveal any specific names, he sounded pretty confident about the comeback of a famous superstar:

"And who knows, if the rumors do in fact prove to be true, we may have another familiar face back in the fold between now and The Showcase of the Immortals," said Corey Graves. "This is one of those ones where: if you know, you know. I'm not going to speak to it any longer. I'm going to feed the rumor mill; that's what I'm doing; I'm feeding the rumor mill. I'm stoking the flames, and I am pouring gas on the fire. If the rumors are true, I couldn't be more thrilled." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Based on all the rumors circulating over the past few weeks, Corey Graves could either be referring to Stone Cold Steve Austin or Cody Rhodes, as both are expected to return to WWE programming.

#2. Drew McIntyre comments on Cody Rhodes' possible WWE return

Cody Rhodes is all but certain to return to WWE after shockingly ending his AEW stint. Drew McIntyre, who briefly tagged with Cody Rhodes in WWE, would love to see his former partner back in Vince McMahon's company.

McIntyre spoke about Cody Rhodes' future during an appearance on the "In The Kliq" podcast, and the Scottish Warrior noted that he was hoping to see Rhodes in WWE again.

Drew McIntyre speculated that Cody might have unfinished business in WWE and added that the locker room would welcome him back with open arms.

"Yeah, I mean, I read all the headlines like everybody else online. I think 20 percent of them actually happen. I hope he comes back; that'd be awesome, like I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more. And coming back to do it, and just knowing him and the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then awesome. He's such a talent, and be more than welcome on the roster," said McIntyre. (H/T Israel Lutete of Sportskeeda Wrestling)

The American Nightmare is widely expected to re-sign with WWE, and it will be interesting to see how the company reintroduces him on TV.

#1. Shane McMahon seemingly challenges Hulk Hogan to a match

Shane McMahon might have quietly departed WWE but remains relevant in the wrestling news world ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Shane O'Mac recently took to Twitter to ask Hulk Hogan if he had one more match left in him. McMahon took a photo in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he watched the New York Rangers game with his sons.

Shane posed in front of a synopsis of WrestleMania 1, in which Hulk Hogan and Mr. T famously defeated Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper in the main event.

"Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this. Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya?" tweeted Shane McMahon.

Shane McMahon was previously scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 38 before encountering multiple backstage issues during the Royal Rumble show. Shane O'Mac has been spotted a few times since his WWE exit, and he still has the will to wrestle based on his most recent tweet.

As for Hulk Hogan, the Hall of Famer confirmed a divorce from his second wife after being spotted with his new girlfriend. You can check that story out right here.

