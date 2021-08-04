WWE News Roundup: Backstage plans for Becky Lynch’s return, missed opportunity with Goldberg’s son, Ronda Rousey lashes out at fans (4th August 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Between big releases and potential returns, a lot has been discussed over the last couple of days. We also came across bold storyline pitches, shocking backstage revelations, and engaging recollections of past glory. But most importantly, a former champion dropped a bold statement that undeniably carried traces of truth.

Here, we will take a look at some of the biggest stories that have ruled WWE headlines over the last couple of days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Major update on Becky Lynch’s WWE return

Becky Lynch might not return at WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Becky Lynch’s return. The Man took time off last year after confirming her pregnancy. She was recently spotted at the Performance Center, which led many to believe she would appear on television sooner rather than later. Some were also speculating that Lynch will make a massive return at SummerSlam later this month.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Unfortunately, the latest backstage reports claim that the company currently has no plans for her to return and be a part of SummerSlam. It further states that Lynch won’t come back until fall and is likely to make an appearance in October. Thus, there’s still a couple of months before the former champion can return and stir up competition in the women’s division.

Fans have continued to cheer for her at WWE events, especially during the RAW Women’s Championship matches. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter Roux in December 2020, and the couple tied the knot in June 2021.

#2 Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley should have attacked Goldberg’s son on WWE RAW

Goldberg's son was in the crowd on WWE RAW

Hall of Famer Goldberg returned on RAW last week to confront WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. His son Gage was also present in the crowd and was briefly involved in the segment. After the WCW icon went backstage, MVP tried to scare his son in the audience. The Hall of Famer returned and hit a Spear on MVP to send a bold message to Lashley.

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes the creative team should have used Goldberg’s son to draw more heat towards Lashley. He insisted that the latter could have cut the promo on Gage, and it would have been a more natural way to set up his altercation with Goldberg. Here’s what Russo suggested:

"They watch our show, but this is a family show, so I'll clean this up. They do everything but backwards. Let Lashley get heat on the kid. Let Lashley do something to the kid. What they did here like nobody cares," stated Vince Russo. "Like MVP is cutting promo. We don't care about MVP. We're cutting a promo on the kid. And then comes Goldberg, and of course, Goldberg spears you. That's not drama, bro. Nothing happened there. Nothing. It was a big bag of nothing, bro!"

Although Lashley didn’t answer the Hall of Famer's challenge at first, he accepted it on this week's RAW. Both superstars will face each other at SummerSlam 2021, with the WWE Championship on the line. It will be exciting to see how Lashley’s dominant run will help him in a big match against a veteran.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das