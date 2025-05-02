WWE News Roundup: Beloved WWE legend retires & is thanked; Liv Morgan steps away from the company; Chelsea Green bids farewell

A beloved WWE legend has retired and received a lot of messages, Liv Morgan has already stepped away from the company, and Chelsea Green has bid farewell as well.

Ad

With all this and more, there's a lot to talk about on today's edition of the WWE News Roundup. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#1. Liv Morgan has already begun work on her film

Liv Morgan was set to leave WWE for a while as she worked on her film, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The news of her casting in the film broke yesterday, and since then, it's been clear why she chose to step away for some time to work on her role.

Ad

Trending

While production was set to begin in November, it has been reported that filming of the movie has already started and she has begun her work in the film going forward. The star is also not expected to return for around a month. During this time, she will not be stripped of her Women's Tag Team Championships.

#2. Chelsea Green sends emotional message after saying farewell to WWE

Chelsea Green has bid farewell to WWE. The star said goodbye after she lost the Women's United States Championship. She has not clarified what she means by this and has only bid farewell.

Ad

She also sent another emotional message afterward, asking everyone to continue remembering her. While the star may be taking a break from WWE, she has not clarified if that's the case. Fans will be waiting to see when she finally returns on screen after having lost the title to Zelina Vega.

"Don't let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment that was known as Chelsea. There will be great champions again. There will never be another Chelsea again."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has retired and received a message from Shinsuke Nakamura

Meiko Satomura recently brought an end to her legendary career at 45 years of age. The star was immediately sent a lot of messages, and now Shinsuke Nakamura has also sent her one.

The star celebrated her career and thanked Meiko profusely for helping him teach her finishing move - The Scorpio Rising.

Ad

"Right before she left the ring, I asked her to teach me her move in person…Meiko Satomura—Scorpio Rising. It’s got this beauty, like a sword splitting through a helmet. It has now become my new sword. Thank you Meiko. I will become even stronger."

It appears he may be using this as his finisher moving forward, but that has not been confirmed at this point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More