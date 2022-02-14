WWE News Roundup: Bray Wyatt disputes Roman Reigns' latest record, Goldberg calls out major news channel, AEW star sends a message to Kevin Owens (February 14th, 2022)

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. As always, today's lineup features some exciting stories, with a view to the past and the future.

Yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of one of the most revered segments in WWE history, and both its participants have acknowledged the occasion. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair has spoken on a potential bout with Ronda Rousey.

As WrestleMania season ramps up, we can expect one RAW Superstar to make his debut in time for The Show of Shows. And finally, Bray Wyatt has refused to be part of Roman Reigns' latest historic record.

So, without any further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest news stories surrounding WWE.

#5. Chris Jericho reacts to the five-year anniversary of the Festival of Friendship

Five years ago, the Festival of Friendship graced our screens. It was an epic celebration of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho's friendship. It was a wildly entertaining occasion which ended in heartbreak when KO turned on his "best friend" and viciously attacked him.

The former Universal Champion tweeted about the iconic segment yesterday, to which Jericho responded with a warning. The current AEW star claimed he hasn't forgotten that fateful night and teased a return to WWE to come after Owens.

#4. Bianca Belair on a potential match with Ronda Rousey

Always one to step up in the ring, Bianca Belair wants to test herself against the biggest stars in WWE. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Phillipa Mariee, The EST of WWE is ready to face Ronda Rousey and stake her claim as the "baddEST" woman in the division.

"I love competition, I crave competition. Anytime I can get in the ring with someone who is a great competition, I want to get in the ring with them because the best brings the best out of me," said Bianca Belair. "I never run from the competition, so one day Ronda Rousey and I will hopefully meet in the ring and we will see who owns 'EST.'"

A match between Rousey and Belair in WWE would be a sight to behold.

