WWE News Roundup: Bray Wyatt's gruesome injury, Riddle shows off his new unique look, Former world champion looks completely jacked during hiatus from the company

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has shown off a gruesome image of his broken finger in response to a top star suffering a similar injury. The latest photos of a former world champion are doing rounds where he can be seen with a completely jacked body. Also, Matt Riddle has shown off his new unique look.

Let's dive straight into the daily News Roundup. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#3. Randy Orton looks completely jacked in latest picture

Former multi-time world champion Randy Orton has been away from WWE television since May 2022, recovering from an injury. Fans are eager to see him return, but there's no confirmation yet on when he will make his return.

However, the recent images of Randy Orton have revealed that the Viper is in great shape amidst his hiatus. Orton was spotted helping out at Boon Center Inc. in Missouri, and fans couldn't stop talking about the massive biceps that the Viper was showing off in the picture above. How long before we see him back in action on our screens?

#2. Matt Riddle shows off his new look during the WWE hiatus

Randy Orton's tag team partner in RK-Bro, Riddle, has also been away from WWE television for quite some time now due to suspension after failing the company's wellness policy exam.

The former United States Champion recently shared pictures of his new look on Twitter. He can be seen with a mustache and wearing a teeth grill. Riddle has reportedly completed his mandatory time in rehab and should hopefully return to action soon.

The Original Bro last wrestled on an episode of Monday Night RAW in December 2022, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for their Undisputed Tag Team titles.

#1. Bray Wyatt confirms injury reports with a gruesome image

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 witnessed a horrific mid-match injury as Dijak broke his finger during his North American Championship match against Wes Lee. After the show, he took to social media to share an image of his injury.

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was quick to notice this and replied to the tweet by sharing a gruesome image of his own broken finger. In December 2022, Wyatt faced Jinder Mahal during a WWE Live Event and mentioned to fans after the show that he broke his finger. The image above could be referring to the same incident.

Bray Wyatt recently had a united Pitch Black match against LA Knight at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 and emerged victorious. With Uncle Howdy's involvement increasing continuously, fans are eager to find out who is behind the mask.

On top of that, it will be interesting to see what plans does WWE and Triple H have in store for Wyatt for WrestleMania 39.

Poll : Do you think Bray Wyatt should be in the world title picture soon? Yes No 0 votes