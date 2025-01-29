WWE News Roundup - Claim that major RAW star has 'retired,' Liv Morgan shares update on her boyfriend, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories in the world of wrestling.

Today, Liv Morgan is in the news, as she shared a huge update following a big win on RAW. Roman Reigns has spoken about Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, there has been talk about a blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match for Rhea Ripley.

Let's start off, though, with a light-hearted retirement claim from Tiffany Stratton. Here are today's biggest WWE stories.

#1. Tiffany Stratton jokingly claims that Bayley has retired

Ever since Tiffany Stratton sent Bayley packing from SmackDown to WWE RAW two weeks ago, the two have been joking about how the The Role Model is now retired.

While Bayley started it by claiming that Stratton retired her, the current WWE Women's Champion is keeping up with the joke. She left this comment on the veteran's latest Instagram post:

"Hope you're enjoying your retirement 😌"

Of course, it must be said that Bayley has not retired. In fact, she is as active as ever, appearing on all three WWE brands in the past few weeks.

#2. Liv Morgan posts an update on The Judgment Day after WWE RAW

Liv Morgan had a successful night on WWE RAW, as Dominik Mysterio helped her get back on track. She and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi, which could earn the Judgment Day duo a future Women's Tag Team Championship match.

Following the show, Monday Night Morgan shared an update on the faction on Instagram. She posted multiple pictures and clips, which confirms she and Dirty Dom are completely on the same page again.

The former Women's World Champion referred to Rodriguez as her sister, while giving a shout-out to her "brother," JD McDonagh, who suffered a nasty injury on RAW:

"Monday Night Morgan ✨ - Daddy Dom x2 ??😍 - My sister 👯‍♀️ - My brother 🖤 - My family 😇 - When he makes it up to you 🤭"

Check out Liv Morgan's post below:

#3. Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

Roman Reigns' Bloodline saga has been one of the biggest storylines in WWE history. Its peak arguably came when Sami Zayn was a part of the Samoan faction in late 2022, joining The Tribal Chief, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. The Honorary Uce even recently reunited with The OG Bloodline for Survivor Series: WarGames.

But who's idea was it for Zayn to join Reigns and co. in the first place? According to The OTC, it was himself!

Speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns said that he admired Sami Zayn's work. The OTC felt like he could bounce off the Canadian's personality, while elevating both of their WWE careers in the process:

"I'll take full responsibility for Sami [Zayn]. He was doing whatever he was doing with Jack**s [Johnny Knoxville] and all of them, and I just admired the work because it's not easy to do what we do when you're across from a veteran professional," Roman Reigns said. "I just saw something completely different than what we were doing. We were extremely successful, we were all champions at the time. And to me, I was like, 'Man, that's a personality that I can really bounce off and then I can just show a few different layers of what I have, and my personality, and then I think I can also elevate him,'" he added.

Reigns went on to call Zayn a great asset for The Bloodline. They both helped each other become better performers.

#4. Rhea Ripley's planned WrestleMania 41 opponent

Rhea Ripley has multiple potential opponents at WrestleMania 41, but it seems like WWE has zeroed in on one huge name. Reports from this past week indicated that Bianca Belair was being considered to face Mami, with WrestleVotes also confirming the same.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, the insider suggested that Ripley vs. Belair might be the direction for The Show of Shows. He also confirmed that a match between the current Women's World Champion and IYO SKY likely isn't in the works despite them teasing it:

"I haven't heard that (Rhea vs. IYO) match specifically. I do think it's shaping up to be Rhea and Bianca. That's what was reported. I believe Sean Ross had that over the weekend. That is accurate. So, I think that's where they're going. But I haven't heard anything about IYO SKY, no."

It remains to be seen if this dream match will happen at WrestleMaia 41.

