WWE News Roundup: Cody Rhodes bids farewell to major name following retirement, Update on Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan's replacement confirmed

We are back with another loaded edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan, along with checking out major developments in the global juggernaut.

Additionally, a major name in the pro wrestling industry has bid farewell, following which he received a farewell tribute from Cody Rhodes. Let's check it all out without any further ado.

#4. WWE Evolution results

The second-ever edition of the Evolution Premium Live Event emanated from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last night. The WWE women's division put on an amazing show, which ended on a shocking note with Naomi cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Championship.

We also saw the returns of many female legends, with Trish Stratus even in action against Tiffany Stratton.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Jacy Jayne defeated Jordynne Grace to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez defeated Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Tiffany Stratton defeated Trish Stratus to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi

Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal

Naomi defeated IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion

#3. Triple H provides an update on Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. Triple H provided an update on the situation during the Evolution post-show press conference. The Game noted that things are not looking good for the Money in the Bank winner, but the severity will only be known after the MRI scans are conducted.

Rollins' injury could derail many plans, including his potential feud against Roman Reigns. We are likely to get a clear picture on RAW tonight.

#2. Cody Rhodes officially bids goodbye to retiring WWE legend

Goldberg's in-ring career came to an end last Saturday as the former World Heavyweight Champion came up short against Gunther in his final match. Goldberg received a heartfelt farewell after the loss, with Cody Rhodes coming out to bid him adieu:

"Ladies and gentlemen, let's hear it for Bill Goldberg. He's been World Champion, Hall of Famer, and wrestling royalty. I was down the street in the Georgia Dome when he hoisted up Hulk Hogan..I saw it myself. It was magic. And tonight, each and every one of us got to see it again. It was magic once again. Thank you very, very much," said Cody Rhodes.

#1. Michael Cole confirms Liv Morgan's replacement

Liv Morgan recently suffered an injury, following which Roxanne Perez took her place as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The same was officially confirmed by Michael Cole at the Evolution Premium Live Event:

"What's interesting about this is Liv Morgan, of course, out for a number of months with a shoulder injury, so Roxanne Perez has replaced her alongside Raquel Rodriguez," he said.

Roxanne Perez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo managed to walk out with the gold around their waists.

